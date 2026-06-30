With each new generation, console prices creep higher and for many, they are fast approaching a breaking point. Rather than building anticipation, the impending arrival of the PlayStation 6 is now stirring widespread anxiety, as industry watchers warn that next-generation systems could easily surpass the $1,000 threshold.

During a recent investor briefing, Sony offered little reassurance on the cost front. Hideaki Nishino, who leads the company’s gaming division, confirmed that Sony has no intention of selling future hardware at a significant loss.

This statement has only intensified speculation about the PS6’s final price tag, particularly after an insider recently revealed that production costs have soared due to the ongoing memory supply crisis.

Sony Won’t Sell the PlayStation 6 at a Loss

Historically, Sony has subsidized its PlayStation consoles to offer competitive pricing, absorbing initial losses in order to drive market adoption and recoup profits through software sales.

However, the current economic climate makes that approach increasingly untenable. The memory shortage is expected to persist for years, and prices for key components may never return to pre-crisis levels. As a result, uncertainty now looms over the launch pricing of both the PlayStation 6 and Project Helix.

Addressing these concerns directly, Nishino was asked how Sony plans to maintain profitability amid rising costs. He acknowledged that hardware remains a cornerstone of the business, serving as the gateway to premium gaming experiences, but stressed that the company cannot simply absorb every increase in component expenses, a reality that has already forced Sony to raise prices on existing products.

Nishino noted that sales have remained relatively stable and demand has not yet shown significant decline, even though recent data suggests that price hikes have begun to impact PS5 sales.

More troubling for consumers, however, was his clear statement that Sony does not intend to sell consoles at steep losses going forward, signaling that the PS6 is likely to carry a premium price tag.

“As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses. At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach. We believe it is important for us to make every effort to ensure that customers fully understand the value we provide in relation to pricing,” he said.

Will the PS6 End Up Costing $1000?

Speculation over the PS6’s cost has been mounting for months, with estimates climbing steadily over time. By late 2025, insiders such as KeplerL2 and Moore’s Law Is Dead had projected a price range of $600 to $700 USD. But with the memory crisis deepening and already affecting products like the Steam Machine, those forecasts have since been revised sharply upward.

Most recently, KeplerL2 reported that PlayStation 6 production expenses have risen dramatically, leading him to predict a retail price of $1,000 USD for the disc-drive-free model. Sony has yet to release any official information regarding its next console, but optimism that it will match the PS5’s launch affordability is increasingly hard to find.

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