XBOX is undergoing a transformation, and as Asha Sharma and her newly assembled team have previously signaled, bold and decisive measures are necessary to revitalize the business. Among the most closely watched developments is the future of XBOX Game Pass, which could soon see a dramatic shift in direction.

A recent report indicates that ongoing negotiations and discussions with third-party publishers have been unexpectedly suspended, leaving many partners in the dark.

Microsoft’s gaming division currently invests substantial resources to secure third-party titles for its subscription catalog, but that approach may be up for revision, even a full-scale reset.

XBOX Game Pass Suspends Third-Party Deals

According to a report from DayOne, Shams Jorjani, director of Arrowhead Studios, and Fernando Rizo of Kaboodle Games shared on The Business of Video Games podcast that Microsoft has put a halt to all active agreements and talks with external developers regarding Game Pass.

The information, the executives explained, was circulated among the development community during a recent gaming expo in Florence, Italy.

They noted that XBOX abruptly withdrew from deals that were in the negotiation phase, effectively freezing the arrival of several third-party titles.

Colleagues within the industry have corroborated that agreements nearing finalization were also suspended, and there remains no clarity on whether these deals will be revived or permanently discarded.

The prevailing sentiment among publishers and developers is that all third-party negotiations are currently on hold.

Microsoft Preparing XBOX Game Pass Reset with New Business Model

Developers who participated in recent industry gatherings reported that Microsoft is preparing a fundamental reset of the Game Pass business model.

This strategic pivot is believed to be closely tied to the broader changes being spearheaded by Asha Sharma, who is tasked with addressing the brand’s significant financial challenges.

Estimates suggest that XBOX currently spends upwards of $1 billion annually to secure third-party content for Game Pass. Some of these agreements involve upfront payments to offset potential sales losses, while others are structured around hours played.

Since assuming leadership of Microsoft’s gaming operations, Sharma has advocated for a reduction in Game Pass pricing, arguing that the increases implemented under Phil Spencer’s tenure alienated a substantial portion of the subscriber base. She has also proposed introducing new subscription tiers to broaden access and make the service more inclusive for a wider range of players.

For more news on the video game and entertainment industries, click here.