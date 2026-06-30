Since remakes have become a cornerstone of the gaming industry, often surpassing their original counterparts in quality and reception, there is always palpable excitement when a beloved classic is announced for a modern overhaul. In that vein, new rumors indicate that Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune may have very nearly received that treatment for the PS5.

Though the inaugural entry in Naughty Dog’s flagship franchise is not typically ranked as the fan favorite, its historical significance is undeniable as it established the core mechanics and tonal blueprint that would define its acclaimed sequels. Yet, despite its enduring charm, it is widely regarded as the title within the series that has aged most noticeably.

Consequently, it is hardly surprising that nostalgic fans have frequently voiced their desire for a full-fledged remake of the 2007 adventure. However, according to a recent insider report, while such a project did indeed reach the planning stages and was even presented to Sony, it was ultimately shelved in favor of another endeavor.

Naughty Dog Chose The Last of Us Remake Instead of Uncharted

The claims originate from dataminer and YouTuber Michael Kemp, known for his in-depth documentary on Amy Hennig’s original vision for Uncharted 4. During an appearance on the Sacred Symbols podcast, Kemp spoke about the hypothetical remake of the first game.

According to Kemp, Naughty Dog initially pursued a remake of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune around 2018 or 2019, enlisting the support of Sony’s Visual Art Support Group, a dedicated team that assists first-party studios, to help bring the project to life.

The developers reportedly re-created a key cinematic sequence in which protagonists Nate and Elena must parachute to safety after Sully’s plane comes under attack.

Kemp further explained that the studio used Uncharted 4’s advanced graphical engine to rebuild this sequence as a technical proof of concept, which was subsequently presented to PlayStation leadership. While it remains unclear whether Sony officially approved or rejected the proposal, Kemp asserts that it was ultimately Naughty Dog’s own decision to pull the plug. The reason? The scope of the project proved far more demanding than initially anticipated.

“I don’t know if they got approved or not, but then they realized, okay, Uncharted 1 needs a bit more modernization in terms of the levels and set-pieces. So they decided, ‘No, we’ll not do that, we’ll do one that needs a little bit less modernizing,’ and that’s how they ended up with The Last of Us [remake],” he said.

When asked whether Naughty Dog might revisit the Uncharted remake in the future, Kemp remained cautiously optimistic, stating that he would not be surprised if the studio eventually “gave it another shot.”

A New Uncharted May Happen in the Future

The eventual decision to proceed with The Last of Us remake was met with mixed reactions upon its announcement, as a portion of the community deemed it unnecessary. The fact that Naughty Dog opted for that project largely due to its comparatively manageable scope offers an intriguing perspective.

It must be emphasized that these claims remain unconfirmed by either Naughty Dog or Sony and should therefore be regarded as speculative. To date, the studio has not issued any official statement regarding a potential Uncharted remake.

Nonetheless, Kemp’s account aligns with an earlier report from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, and datamined references to a modernized Uncharted have also surfaced within The Last of Us internal files.

As always, such reports warrant a measured degree of skepticism. At present, Naughty Dog is fully occupied with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, its upcoming AAA title that has yet to receive a release date. Still, one company insider hinted earlier this year that additional projects may be in the pipeline alongside their flagship production.

What do you think? Would you like an Uncharted remake? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

For more news on Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune and the wider series, click here.

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