Today was a nostalgic day for fans of Link and company, as Nintendo celebrated the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda with a special presentation. During the event, the company finally confirmed the rumors and gave fans their first official look at a special-edition Nintendo Switch 2.

The console already has a release date and will arrive shortly before the highly anticipated Ocarina of Time remake. Nintendo also revealed a matching Pro Controller and carrying case featuring designs inspired by the beloved fantasy franchise.

When Will the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launch?

Rumors began circulating in early August claiming that Nintendo would release a Nintendo Switch 2 and several accessories featuring designs inspired by the upcoming Zelda project. Leaked images showed that both the console and Pro Controller would feature decorations inspired by the Triforce.

The information turned out to be accurate. During the latest Nintendo Direct, the Big N officially unveiled the special-edition hardware while also confirming its release date and additional details.

According to the announcement, the Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition will launch on October 29, 2026.

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock featuring beautiful black-and-gold artwork centered around the Triforce, along with a pair of green Joy-Con controllers.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. Nintendo confirmed in the fine print that the special-edition Nintendo Switch 2 does not include a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake or any other game. Fans who want to play the reinvention of the 1998 classic will therefore have to purchase the game separately.

Nintendo will also release a Pro Controller with a Zelda-inspired design, as well as a carrying case and screen protector. There will even be a bundle that includes the Pro Controller and a dock.

That particular package will be available exclusively through the Nintendo Stores in New York and San Francisco.

Nintendo’s presentation on Tuesday, September 8, also featured a new teaser for the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. However, the biggest gaming reveal was undoubtedly the extended look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which will feature a revamped visual presentation and several gameplay changes.

The Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition will launch on October 29, 2026, exactly one week before the Ocarina of Time remake.

Are you planning to buy the special-edition console? Tell us in the comments!