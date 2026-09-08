Nintendo’s 40th anniversary celebration for The Legend of Zelda brought several major announcements, including the long-awaited remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Following the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo opened preorders for the game on the Switch 2 eShop, and there’s good news for players.

The highly anticipated remake, which is scheduled to launch on November 5, will cost $59.99 USD digitally and $69.99 USD for the physical version.

That pricing follows Nintendo’s current policy of setting different prices depending on the format. The company considers digital games less expensive to produce and distribute than physical copies, giving players a cheaper option if they prefer buying games through the eShop.

The decision is particularly notable because players have spent years questioning why digital games often cost the same as their physical counterparts.

The Physical Edition Will Have a Special Limited-Edition Cover

Nintendo also revealed a special bonus for fans who plan to purchase a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The first batch of physical copies released at launch will feature a limited-edition metallic and textured cover. This special design will only be available while supplies last.

Once those copies are gone, subsequent shipments of the Switch 2 version will come with a standard full-color printed cover.

The decision is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, which launched in 2000 with a gold cartridge and a 3D cover. Interestingly enough, that special edition eventually became more common than the standard version.

With Ocarina of Time returning in a completely revamped form for Nintendo Switch 2, this special physical edition could become a particularly interesting collectible for Zelda fans.

Are you planning to buy The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2? Will you go for the physical or digital version? Tell us in the comments!