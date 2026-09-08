The Legend of Zelda is one of the most important video game franchises in the history of the industry. That’s why Nintendo didn’t want to let its 40th anniversary go by without celebrating the series and all the incredible adventures and memories it has given players over the years.

To mark the occasion, the company announced a Nintendo Direct completely dedicated to the franchise. The presentation featured several major announcements and surprises. If you couldn’t watch it for whatever reason, here’s a recap of everything you need to know.

Following a musical tribute to The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto appeared on screen to kick off the announcements.

The first major reveal was the long-awaited live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. During the presentation, Nintendo and Sony Pictures showed the first teaser for the production, giving fans a look at its animated logo and confirming that the movie will simply be titled The Legend of Zelda, with no subtitle.

The film is scheduled to premiere on April 30, 2027.

Nintendo Museum Will Celebrate Zelda’s Anniversary

Later in the presentation, Miyamoto confirmed that Nintendo Museum in Japan will also receive new The Legend of Zelda-themed content.

As part of the celebration, museum tickets will feature a limited-time Zelda design. There will also be a special Zelda timeline and new photo opportunities for visitors. Nintendo additionally confirmed that the museum will open a new themed restaurant featuring elements from several of its most popular franchises.

More Zelda Merchandise Is on the Way

Nintendo also confirmed that plenty of new The Legend of Zelda merchandise is coming.

Among the new products are playable ocarinas, as well as a LEGO set featuring Link riding Epona.

various Zelda merch coming pic.twitter.com/5TuhrAMEsW — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 8, 2026

Zelda Anniversary Concerts Are Coming

And that’s not all. Koji Kondo, the legendary composer behind much of The Legend of Zelda’s music, appeared during the Direct to announce a concert tour celebrating the franchise’s iconic soundtrack.

For now, the concerts have only been confirmed for Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia. We’ll have to wait and see whether Nintendo eventually announces dates for Latin America.

First Look at the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

Then came the announcement many fans had been waiting for: the first in-depth look at the remake of the legendary The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda, provided a detailed look at what the remake will offer. Based on what was shown, Nintendo is aiming to remain faithful to the original game’s structure while introducing several important changes.

One of the biggest additions is the ability to jump whenever you want simply by pressing a button.

The remake will also feature several quality-of-life improvements. For example, players will be able to switch equipped items with the press of a button. Motion controls will also be available, while a new feature called Threads of Time will keep track of what you’ve done and help give you an idea of where you should go next.

Another notable change involves the iconic day-and-night cycle. It will return in Ocarina of Time, but it will now continue even when you enter Castle Town.

The characters will also feature voice acting, while the soundtrack will receive new orchestral arrangements.

Think that’s enough changes? Well, the Ocarina is obviously coming back, but there will be new ways to use it. Thanks to the microphone built into Nintendo Switch 2, players will be able to hum songs or play them on a real ocarina to reproduce them in the game.

The Nintendo Switch Online app will also receive an update that adds Zelda Notes, allowing players to use their device’s touchscreen as an Ocarina.

To wrap up Aonuma’s segment during The Legend of Zelda Direct, Nintendo confirmed that the remake finally has a release date.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time amiibo Are Coming

Near the end of the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that new The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time amiibo figures are also on the way.

The lineup includes NFC figures of Young Link and Young Zelda. Using them with Zelda: Ocarina of Time will unlock cosmetics that make the characters look like their original Nintendo 64 versions.

new amiibo announced for Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pic.twitter.com/paH2v6qSxv — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 8, 2026

The Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 Is Official

What had been an open secret is finally official: Nintendo will release a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 to celebrate The Legend of Zelda’s 40th anniversary.

The special-edition console won’t be coming alone. Nintendo will also release a matching Pro Controller and a special carrying case.

All three products will go on sale on October 29, 2026.

What did you think of The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? Are you excited about the franchise’s upcoming projects? Tell us in the comments!

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