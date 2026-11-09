WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

NVIDIA is investigating a potential high-level espionage case involving its CEO, Jensen Huang, following reports about his extramarital affair.

Jensen Huang admitted to having a relationship with Alice Huang of Megaspeed, a major NVIDIA customer who is allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

NVIDIA’s board has launched an independent investigation, prioritizing the national and economic security of the United States.

Jensen Huang has publicly apologized to his family and colleagues, expressing his commitment to cooperate with the investigation and regain their trust.

NVIDIA, the multibillion-dollar company specializing in GPU and artificial intelligence technology, is about to find itself at the center of a major controversy over an incident involving its CEO, Jensen Huang. What began as a simple but unusual personal matter could turn into an international corporate and even political conflict.

This weekend, the American company, currently the second most valuable in the world behind Apple, acknowledged that there is sufficient information to launch an internal investigation into a high-level espionage case targeting its CEO.

NVIDIA Announces Internal Investigation Into Its CEO

For a moment, the spotlight on NVIDIA shifted away from its future GPU plans and what lies ahead for its technological advances and distribution to AI data centers and end users.

The company published a statement on its official website announcing the launch of an internal and independent investigation into an alleged espionage operation targeting its CEO, Jensen Huang.

The company stated:

“The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reports indicating that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

“An independent committee of directors, assisted by an independent outside counsel, will oversee the investigation.

“The Board prioritizes the national and economic security of the United States, which is fundamental to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that any national security or NVIDIA secrets have been compromised, the Board’s investigation will examine all available information.

“Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

“The Board has confidence in Jensen and his management team, and will provide further updates as appropriate.”

We just issued a press release from our board of directors. Read the release: https://t.co/W9yXWJzbkk — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 8, 2026

Jensen Huang’s Affair Has Put NVIDIA at the Center of a Major Controversy

Jensen Huang - director general de NVIDIA

A few days ago, reports from The New York Times, Financial Times, and Bloomberg revealed information about an alleged affair involving Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO, that could have consequences far beyond his personal life.

According to the reports, the executive had a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed, one of NVIDIA’s largest chip customers worldwide.

US intelligence services reportedly found that Alice Huang has ties to China’s Ministry of State Security, carrying out high-level espionage activities. As a result, the Asian country may have obtained important information about NVIDIA’s CEO and the company’s operations.

Alice Huang con Jensen Huang: la ejecutiva es acusada por el gobierno de EUA de ser una espía de China

This Sunday, Jensen Huang released a statement acknowledging his extramarital relationship with Alice Huang. He is now leaving the matter in the hands of the company’s internal investigation, which will determine whether any sensitive corporate, technological, or US national security information was disclosed.

“To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I’ve done. I hope our family can heal and that, with time, I can regain your trust.

“To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I’ve worked with for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have failed to meet that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to regain your trust.

“Regarding the national security concerns raised in press reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will fully cooperate. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting the national security of the United States. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

“My family bears no responsibility for my decisions. Please respect their privacy.”