We’ve said it many times, but it’s worth remembering that the PlayStation 5 is approaching its sixth anniversary. It’s only natural that most new releases are now available exclusively on that platform, although some games do eventually make their way to PS4 as well.

According to a recent leak from a highly reliable source, the latest and most heavily criticized installment in one of Sony’s biggest first-party franchises will no longer be a PS5 exclusive. A version for the company’s 2013 console is reportedly in the works, and its release could be just around the corner.

God of War Game Could Finally Come to PlayStation 4

The God of War series debuted in 2005 and, despite being more than 20 years old, remains one of Sony’s most important franchises. The latest mainline installment arrived in 2022, although several other projects are in development and expected to launch in 2027 and beyond.

Earlier this year, Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation surprised the community with the announcement and release of God of War: Sons of Sparta, an interesting but controversial spin-off that takes us back to the youth of an inexperienced Kratos.

The game, developed by Mega Cat Studios, launched on February 12, 2026, but only PlayStation 5 players could join the adventure. Given that it’s a 2D, pixel-art metroidvania, many fans questioned the decision to make it exclusive to Sony’s current-generation console.

Sony has remained silent about a possible PS4 port, but a recent leak suggests the spin-off could be heading to the company’s previous-generation platform.

The report comes from PlayStation Size, a reliable source that tracks updates and other PSN and PlayStation Store activity by collecting and analyzing metadata. In a social media post, the account revealed evidence suggesting that God of War: Sons of Sparta will no longer be exclusive to PS5.

According to the post, the PlayStation 4 port of the franchise’s latest installment already has a content ID in Sony’s digital store. The game reportedly has the following identifier: UP9000-CUSA57767_00-SONSOFSPARTAPS40.

The ID for the supposed PS4 version of God of War: Sons of Sparta looks very similar to the existing identifier for the PS5 version, with only a few subtle differences in the code. When a follower asked whether this meant the game would launch on Sony’s 2013 console, the source simply replied, “yes.”

Although the leaked ID doesn’t lead to a valid PlayStation Store listing, the existing US PlayStation Store page for God of War: Sons of Sparta does mention the previous-generation platform. Apparently, the page was updated at some point in October or November 2026.

More God of War Projects Are in Development

It’s important to remember that Sony has yet to officially announce that a PlayStation 4 version is in production. Still, the apparent leak suggests that an announcement and eventual release of the port could be close. Even so, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt and waiting for an official statement.

After all, this wouldn’t be the first time there have been signs that a PS5 exclusive could come to PS4. In 2021, reports showed evidence of a previous-generation version of Demon’s Souls, the remake of FromSoftware’s classic. However, Bluepoint Games’ title never made it to that ecosystem.

That said, considering that God of War: Sons of Sparta is a much simpler project thanks to its pixel-art presentation, a PlayStation 4 port seems feasible sooner or later. It’s worth remembering that Marvel Rivals also received a PS4 version after its original release.

The Mega Cat Studios spin-off received mixed reviews and is currently one of the lowest-rated releases in the franchise’s history. However, disappointed fans can take comfort in knowing that Santa Monica Studio is already working on more projects in the series.

God of War Laufey, the upcoming installment focused on Faye, remains in active development. Unfortunately, its release schedule has changed, and it will now arrive in stores in late May 2027. Additionally, Sony’s studio continues working on the remake of the original trilogy, which still doesn’t have a release date.

But tell us: would you give the metroidvania a chance if it comes to PS4? Let us know in the comments.