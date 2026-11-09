Despite being 30 years old, One Piece never ceases to surprise fans, constantly finding ways to keep things fresh with unexpected events and epic battles. The latest chapter introduces what appears to be Luffy’s new transformation: Gear 6, which could prove essential to defeating the powerful villain Nerona Imu.

Eiichiro Oda’s manga is currently at one of its most exciting points, as the Elbaph arc reaches its climax and gradually approaches its conclusion. However, the road to victory won’t be easy, especially now that the mysterious King Imu has begun making his moves and demonstrating his overwhelming combat abilities.

Luffy Unlocks Gear 6 in Chapter 1198 of the Manga

Like Goku and other anime protagonists, Monkey D. Luffy has an extensive collection of transformations that naturally make him more powerful in battle. It was believed that Gear 5, which debuted more than 4 years ago in issue 17 of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, would represent the pinnacle of the protagonist’s abilities.

Gear 5 gave the aspiring King of the Pirates a completely white appearance and an incredibly elastic body. More importantly, this evolution unlocked the power of Nika’s imagination, essentially allowing him to defy the laws of reality. This form was powerful enough to defeat Kaido during the Wano Country arc of One Piece.

It seemed that Luffy had reached his full potential, but it’s now clear that he’ll once again have to push beyond his limits if he wants to stand a chance against the powerful Nerona Imu. In chapter 1198 of the manga, which was released on November 8, the protagonist obtained a new transformation that fans speculate could be Gear 6.

Previously, Monkey D. Luffy and Loki joined forces and managed to push Imu back. However, the villain’s incredible regenerative abilities allowed the antagonist to become even stronger than the duo. Imu is now more powerful than ever, putting the heroes in a difficult position.

Although recent chapters focused primarily on the individual battles involving Zoro and Sanji, other parts of the conflict are also beginning to move forward. Throughout the Elbaph arc, it has become increasingly clear that Imu, the King of the World, possesses multiple transformations that allow the villain to grow stronger during combat.

In chapter 1198 of One Piece, the antagonist takes on a gigantic form, becoming even larger than Loki. Luffy initially runs away for seemingly no reason, but we’re later shown that his Devil Fruit has awakened an unprecedented power within him.

Luffy Gets Stronger, but One Piece Is Going on Hiatus

Later, the protagonist is shown with a dark and particularly sinister appearance, as his body undergoes a significant transformation. He now has a large nose, sharp fangs, and a tail. He also makes animal-like sounds and even begins attacking with bites, something quite unusual for him.

The latest chapter of the manga seems to suggest that the protagonist has finally surpassed the power of standard Gear 5. Although the transformation doesn’t have an official name yet, the community has already dubbed it Gear 6. It’s worth noting that this new form appears to be much more unpredictable and chaotic than any of the character’s previous evolutions.

It remains to be seen whether the protagonist will be able to control this power, which could be the key to finally defeating Nerona Imu. For now, the first panels featuring this form seem to lay the groundwork for the Devil Fruit’s ultimate transformation.

Fans will have to be patient, as the official One Piece manga is going on another break. According to information published on Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform, chapter 1199 will be released on November 22, 2026.

But tell us: what do you think about Luffy’s new transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments.