Grand Theft Auto VI, possibly the most anticipated game of the past decade, will launch later this month. Perhaps hoping to create the most immersive experience possible, Sony planned to release a series of hardware products for the PlayStation 5 family throughout November. Unfortunately, one of these products has suffered an indefinite delay.

With no official release date in sight, it looks like the accessory will miss the upcoming launch of GTA VI entirely. Meanwhile, the Japanese company explained why it decided to change its release schedule and apologized to fans for the inconvenience.

Sony Delays the New PlayStation Pulse Elevate

In September of last year, Sony unveiled a new lineup of audio products. One of the accessories that attracted the most attention was the Pulse Elevate, a pair of wireless speakers compatible with PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and PS Portal. The speakers can also connect to PC and Mac, as well as mobile phones through Bluetooth.

The PlayStation Pulse Elevate were announced alongside the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds. However, fans will have to wait longer to get their hands on Sony’s new official speakers.

Without making much of a fuss, the Japanese company confirmed an indefinite delay affecting the speakers, which were originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, November 12, 2026. This means the new audio hardware is now without a release date, just days before its planned debut.

PlayStation explained that it discovered a production issue during its quality control tests for the Pulse Elevate. As a result, the company decided to delay the launch. The additional time will allow the team to fix the problem and deliver a product that meets expectations.

“As part of our ongoing quality testing for the Pulse Elevate speakers, we identified a production issue and have made the decision to delay their launch. This additional time will allow us to ensure the product delivers the experience we envisioned for our users. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience and understanding,” the official statement reads.

Sony did not provide a new release window, so it’s unclear when the speakers will go on sale. With no concrete information available, the issue could be serious enough to force fans to wait days, weeks, or even months before they can purchase these new accessories.

PlayStation Will Have New Official Hardware Ready for the Grand Theft Auto VI Launch

For now, it’s unknown how many units were manufactured before the release date change became official or how the issue could affect existing speakers. It’s also unclear what will happen to players’ preorders.

It’s certainly disappointing that fans who hoped to play Grand Theft Auto VI using the new PlayStation Pulse Elevate will miss out. These wireless speakers have a price tag of $219.99 USD. Their launch is planned for select countries, including the United States, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Portugal. For now, Mexico and other Latin American regions are not part of the initial rollout.

Although the speakers will miss the launch of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title, Sony will release other products in the coming weeks. Perhaps the most important is the new PlayStation 5 Midnight Black, a more affordable version of the next-gen console’s Digital Edition. This variant will be available for $399.99 USD, but it will only be sold in Japan.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch the PlayStation Pulse wireless headset, which is compatible with PS5. This accessory will go on sale on November 19, 2026. That’s right: the same day GTA VI launches.

But tell us: were you planning to buy the speakers? Let us know in the comments.