XBOX Game Pass has long stood as one of Microsoft’s most ambitious undertakings of the previous console generation, offering subscribers a vast library of new and classic titles for a modest monthly fee. While that proposition has resonated strongly with players, its broader implications for game sales and the gaming industry remain fiercely debated.

As Microsoft’s gaming division undergoes a significant transformation, the subscription service appears poised for changes. According to one of the industry’s most trusted voices, the company may eventually scale back one of Game Pass’s most celebrated features.

XBOX Game Pass Could Lose Day-One Releases

The benefit in question is the day-one release model, which guarantees that all first-party Microsoft games arrive on Game Pass at no extra charge from the moment they launch. Introduced in 2018, this policy has brought major AAA franchises including Gears 5, Halo Infinite, and Starfield directly into the subscription catalog, even as critics have long questioned whether the approach cannibalizes retail sales.

During a recent episode of the Triple Click podcast, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier speculated that Microsoft could ultimately phase out day-one first-party releases. He argued that such a move would align with the company’s reported interest in returning to a more exclusive, console-focused release strategy.

“I think they will continue to develop the service, but at some point, they will simply remove Day One releases because it no longer makes sense,” he said.

Schreier, whose track record for accuracy is well established, did not say his remarks were definitive. Instead, he is speculating based on internal conversations and an analysis of Microsoft’s evolving priorities.

Recent corporate decisions already hint that their approach to the day-one feature is changing. Microsoft has relegated full-day-one access to its most expensive Ultimate tier, and upcoming Call of Duty titles will notably skip the service altogether.

For the time being, however, upcoming heavyweights like Gears of War: E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, and Clockwork Revolution are still confirmed for day-one availability with XBOX Pass.

Top Executives Hate XBOX Game Pass

Behind closed doors, the program has long been a source of tension. While former XBOX chief Phil Spencer repeatedly defended Game Pass as financially viable, many developers and external studios have contended that it undermines sales and cheapens the perceived value of premium releases.

In early 2026, Spencer’s successor, Asha Sharma, acknowledged in a memo preceding widespread layoffs that the company’s heavy investments in subscription services, multiplatform publishing, and content expansion had not delivered the growth originally anticipated.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Game Pass currently has roughly 30 million subscribers, far short of Microsoft’s internal target of 77 million by 2026.

Schreier further revealed that, according to his sources, several senior XBOX studio executives actively “hate” the service as it has harmed the industry and devalued games.

“There are a lot of people among studio heads within Xbox who just hate Game Pass and think it has destroyed the value of their games. They think that [Game Pass] has generally devalued games as a product and service, and has become a factor that harms the gaming industry – that’s their view, because, in their opinion, it reduces the value of games,” he said.

Drawing a contrast with streaming platforms like Netflix, Schreier noted that Netflix’s original content is exclusive to its ecosystem and unavailable for individual purchase. “You cannot go and purchase Electric State or whatever anywhere else,” he added.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden separately confirmed that his own sources echoed this sentiment, observing that offering games for “free” on day one implicitly signals to consumers that those titles lack standalone market worth.

What do you think? Do you think XBOX will eventually get rid of Day 1 releases? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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