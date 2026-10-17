It is impossible to separate the video game industry from the social and political issues affecting society today, which unfortunately have a major impact on the lives of thousands of people. This is precisely one of the reasons why one of the best games of 2026 will not launch on Xbox Series X|S.

Before we know it, the year will be coming to an end. Looking back, we will realize that even though there are still major releases to look forward to, such as GTA VI and the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, several games have already emerged as clear GOTY contenders.

Sadly, one of 2026’s most celebrated releases so far will be missing from Xbox. It is possible that this title will never arrive on the platform unless Microsoft changes its policies regarding a highly controversial and sensitive issue that extends far beyond gaming.

Big Walk Developers Join the Boycott Against Xbox and Microsoft

The game in question is Big Walk. It is a cooperative adventure in which players must work together with their friends to explore a vast world and solve all kinds of puzzles. Despite its simple concept, the game received praise from critics and players alike and unexpectedly became one of the highest-rated releases of 2026.

At the moment, the project from House House, the studio behind the equally hilarious Untitled Goose Game, boasts an average score of 91 on Metacritic. This makes it the fourth-highest-rated release of the year so far, or the second-highest-rated game if the re-releases of Resident Evil 2 and The Witcher 3 are excluded.

In short, Big Walk is one of the best games of 2026 and a must-play for fans of cooperative experiences. Unfortunately, Xbox Series X|S players will miss out on the fun, as the developers have made it clear that they have no intention of bringing the game to those consoles.

In a statement published on its official website and social media, House House acknowledged that many Xbox players had requested a port for the consoles in recent weeks. However, the company confirmed that it had joined the boycotts against Microsoft and, as a result, would not release the game on the American tech giant’s consoles.

The studio behind Big Walk supports the BDS campaign, which is backed by Palestinian organizations. The initiative aims to pressure Israel through economic, institutional, and cultural means, including boycotts against companies that support the Israeli government during its military offensives in Palestine.

Microsoft has been at the center of controversy since 2025 because of its technological ties to the Israeli military, reportedly providing Azure Cloud and artificial intelligence systems. In this context, Xbox has become one of the main targets of the BDS campaign.

House House decided not to release Big Walk on Xbox Series X|S, despite wanting as many people as possible to enjoy the multiplayer title.

“This decision means that some people will miss out on the opportunity to play Big Walk with their friends, and we understand their disappointment. We are disappointed, too. We made this decision because we believe meaningful change is possible in the world, that coordinated collective action can stand up to even the most powerful interests, and that one day, Palestine will be free.”

More Companies Support the Boycott Against Xbox

House House is just one of many studios and creatives that have joined this cause. Earlier this year, numerous developers and independent creators began removing their games from the Xbox digital store and even encouraged players to cancel their Game Pass subscriptions.

Among those participating in the protests is Badru, the creator of Tenderfoot Tactics. In a statement, the company expressed its support for the BDS campaign and revealed that its titles were no longer available on Microsoft platforms. “We call on our community to do everything they can to fight this historical injustice,” the company stated.

One of the most notable cases involves Arkane Studios, the company responsible for the Dishonored series. Through its union, STJV, the team sent an open letter to Microsoft and ZeniMax executives demanding that the companies stop providing technological support to the Israeli government and military.

Does this mean Big Walk will never come to Xbox? Not necessarily. However, House House made it clear that Microsoft would have to distance itself from Israel for a potential port to see the light of day.

“We would love for people to be able to play the game on Xbox, but not until Microsoft and/or Xbox are no longer targets of the BDS boycott,” the statement reads.

But tell us, what do you think about this controversy? Let us know in the comments.