For any competitor, few moments rival the exhilaration of clinching a narrow victory against the odds. In the esports world, that explosive release of emotion upon rising from the chair is commonly referred to as a “pop-off.”

That very scenario unfolded for Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma during the Supernova 2026 tournament, where he also lost consciousness just seconds after securing a pivotal win.

Far from a random occurrence, it appears this reaction was triggered by a shot of adrenaline and physical exhaustion, culminating in an unexpected collapse.

In a dramatic game-five showdown, meaning the game extended to its final possible moments, Hungrybox defeated SluG. As he stood to celebrate, he suddenly collapsed, stunning the live audience in attendance.

Footage from the event shows tournament attendees rushing to his aid the moment he hit the floor. The fall also posed a near-miss with tournament equipment, as he fell close to one of the CRT monitors used in Melee competitions.

What Happened?

Addressing widespread speculation about a possible underlying medical condition, Hungrybox took to social media to clarify the situation.

He revealed that his lifestyle has recently undergone significant changes, including a strict exercise regimen and a rigorous diet that has resulted in a weight loss of approximately 11 pounds. This change may have left his body more vulnerable to sudden physical stress.

More specifically, DeBiedma pointed to the moment of his celebration as the likely catalyst. He recalled that when he stood up, he screamed for around ten seconds, when his body simply gave out, leading to his collapse on the floor.

While the episode does not appear to be life-threatening, Hungrybox assured fans that he will undergo a precautionary medical evaluation. He also noted that a similar incident occurred previously during a livestream, where a loud outburst likewise caused him to briefly lose consciousness.

Have you ever found yourself overwhelmed with excitement while gaming due to a boss, mission, or tournament? Share your story in the comments below.

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