WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Elgato and Corsair have released a Grand Theft Auto VI-themed bundle featuring a 1 TB SSD and a 4K video capture card.

The Elgato X Twitch Streaming Kit includes the 4K X capture card alongside a 1 TB MP600 Elite SSD for PlayStation 5.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will enforce strict measures against users who share spoilers.

It goes without saying that Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of the decade. While fans eagerly count down the days until release, a new concern has recently surfaced: the game’s massive file size. For PS5 owners running low on storage, a newly announced hardware bundle might be the solution.

Elgato and Twitch have teamed up to offer a specialized kit for the GTA VI launch. Designed for both installing the game and broadcasting it live, the bundle also comes with a special discount for Twitch partners.

Corsair, Twitch, and Elgato Unveil a PS5 Capture Card and SSD Kit

Despite persistent demands from the PC community, Rockstar Games’ upcoming title will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this month. While a PC port is widely expected down the line, Rockstar has yet to officially confirm it or announce a release window.

Playing on consoles poses a major shift for many streamers who typically play and broadcast directly from their PCs. Getting ahead of that hurdle, Elgato (a Corsair subsidiary) and Twitch joined forces to help creators download the game on PS5 and seamlessly share their gameplay with their audiences.

This week, the companies unveiled the Elgato X Twitch Streaming Kit. The bundle pairs a 4K video capture card for recording and livestreaming with a high-speed PlayStation 5 SSD, perfect for anyone needing extra room to install Grand Theft Auto VI on Sony’s console.

The catch, however, is the expensive price. Fortunately, Twitch partners and affiliates can take advantage of an additional 10% discount, bringing the cost down to a slightly more approachable though still pricey tier.

Included in the box is the Elgato Game Capture 4K X, a portable external capture card built for 4K recording and streaming. Using a USB 3.2 Type-C connection, the device supports capture at up to 1440p at 144Hz and 1080p at 240Hz.

Arguably the star of the package, however, is the MP600 Elite SSD, a 1 TB storage drive compatible with both the standard PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Pro. With Grand Theft Auto VI’s official preload revealing a file size exceeding 200 GB, this expansion drive eliminates any storage issues standing in the way of installation.

Playing and Streaming GTA VI Won’t Come Cheap

“Our role is to make the step between playing on console and creating live content as simple as possible. By working with Twitch to put capture tools and guidance directly in front of creators, we can remove some of that friction and help more people go live when the moment matters,” said Taylor Ward of Elgato.

Still, one major factor will likely keep many players from picking up the bundle: the price. According to the official storefront, the Elgato X Twitch Streaming Kit retails for $554.98 USD, while Twitch partners and affiliates can grab it for $499.99 USD with their 10% discount.

A 2 TB SSD variant is also available at an even higher price point: $694.98 USD for the general public, or $625 USD for Twitch partners. Those figures aren’t entirely surprising, given that the 4K X capture card alone retails for $249.99 USD.

Ongoing hardware shortages have made finding reasonably priced storage drives increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has already caused PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles to sell out across multiple regions.

Finally, creators planning to stream GTA VI on Twitch or upload gameplay to YouTube should keep in mind that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have warned they will take action against accounts that post spoilers or upload compilations focused purely on narrative cutscenes.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

What do you think about this bundle? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on GTA VI, click here; for more news on PS5, click here.