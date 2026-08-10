Grand Theft Auto V became one of the best-selling games in history thanks to its outstanding campaign, but also because of the enormous impact of GTA Online. As a result, fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal details about the online component of GTA VI.

Everyone expects GTA Online to evolve to a whole new level with the arrival of the next game. However, it is difficult to know just how far it will go, as no official details have been revealed so far. Amid Rockstar’s silence, Jason Schreier, a journalist for Bloomberg, discussed GTA Online for GTA VI and shared some bittersweet news.

When Will We Get News About GTA Online for GTA VI?

Rockstar introduced GTA VI as a single-player experience, which left many fans of the series puzzled, as they had been expecting news about GTA Online from the very beginning. So far, the studio has only shared details about the game’s characters and world, as it will not be until August 27 that we get an extended look at the new features coming to this installment.

Part of the community is not only waiting to see a glimpse of the game’s campaign, but also to learn the first official details about GTA Online. It is a given that Rockstar will not abandon the online component, as it will be the company’s main source of revenue for the next decade. The question is when the studio will actually share information about the surprises it has in store.

Jason Schreier believes GTA Online fans will have to be patient and keep waiting, as he does not expect Rockstar to reveal details about the mode anytime soon. In recent comments, the journalist pointed out that Rockstar and Take-Two continue to discuss GTA VI solely as a single-player experience.

From his perspective, the companies will have a hard time monetizing GTA VI beyond the campaign without GTA Online. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before they reveal details about this important component, but unfortunately, Schreier does not know when that will happen. The only thing he is certain about is that it will not be anytime soon.

“For now, Take-Two is only talking about GTA VI in terms of the single-player component, which presumably will not generate recurring revenue. I don’t think they’re going to put microtransactions in the single-player mode,” the journalist said. “They haven’t said anything, nor do they plan to anytime soon, about what the new GTA Online will look like or how the recurring revenue will work.”

GTA Online for GTA VI remains a secret, and details about the component are not coming anytime soon.

GTA VI: un agente de cambio en la industria, para bien y para mal

What Will GTA Online for GTA VI Be Like?

There is no doubt that Rockstar is working on plenty of new features for GTA VI’s online mode. According to reports, GTA Online generates more than $500 million per year, so it is highly unlikely that the studio will give up such a lucrative gold mine.

Clues suggest that the mode will be massive in the new installment and will offer more content than ever before. In theory, Rockstar would put a major emphasis on user-generated content and would also take roleplay to an entirely new level.

Some fans are concerned, as theories suggest that the mode will not be included with GTA VI and could instead be sold separately from the campaign. As mentioned above, Rockstar has not revealed its plans, so for now, all we can do is wait until