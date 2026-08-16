As the video game industry increasingly pivots toward all-digital distribution, physical media appears to be approaching its final chapter. In this climate, Marvel’s Wolverine, set to launch in mid-September, has fans wondering whether it will follow this trend.

Fortunately for collectors and offline gamers alike, Insomniac Games has confirmed that its forthcoming title will not require an internet connection to play from beginning to end, even without the 1-day patch. While this has eased some concerns, this is part of a much bigger problem.

Marvel’s Wolverine Will Be Fully Playable in its Physical Format, Developers Say

First, some context: in July, PlayStation revealed its intention to cease production of physical game discs by January 2028. The news was met with widespread backlash from the gaming community, many of whom viewed the move as the definitive death knell for physical formats.

In response to the mounting pressure, Insomniac Games moved quickly to confirm that Marvel’s Wolverine would indeed receive a physical release. Yet skepticism persisted, with some fans fearing that the disc would not work without an internet connection. Luckily, that is not the case.

During a press event covered by Eurogamer, senior director Jess Reiner-Reed directly addressed the issue, stating that the game will launch simultaneously in both digital and physical formats.

She emphasized that the disc version is “fully playable” upon insertion, requiring no patch installation to access the full campaign. This means PS5 owners can simply insert the disc and start playing immediately, even without an active internet connection.

Reiner-Reed did, however, encourage players to install the day-one update when it becomes available in September. She explained that the patch will address residual technical glitches and refine the overall experience

“With that said, we want people or encourage people to download that day-one patch because we are right now working on - or we’re continuing over the next few months before release - to work on polish and some bug fixing,” she said.

Technology director Mike Fitzgerald added that Insomniac’s development culture is defined by meticulous attention to detail, which is why they are using every day before launch to improve performance. “We’re gonna squeeze as much out of it as we can. And so if players download that patch, they get that little bit of extra time,” he said.

Marvel’s Wolverine Involved in PlayStation’s Controversy

Following Sony’s 2028 announcement, social media platforms were flooded with player protests, online petitions, and even calls for organized boycotts, all aimed at reversing the decision.

Ironically, Marvel’s Wolverine, which could very well be one of the last games released on disc, became an unintended lightning rod for that frustration. Every new trailer posted on PlayStation’s official channels drew a torrent of comments condemning Sony’s physical media phaseout.

Despite the sustained backlash, Sony’s chief financial officer, Lin Tao, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its plan and that disc production will indeed end in two years.

When Eurogamer raised the topic during the Wolverine presentation, Insomniac’s leadership chose to redirect the conversation toward the game.

“Today we just want to focus on the game,” Mike Fitzgerald said. “We have been working on this for so long, we’re so excited to have everyone in the office getting to spend time with the game, and I want to make sure we spend time talking about that.”

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