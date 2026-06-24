Everything is ready for the Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order rollout. Earlier today, Rockstar Games revealed the pricing and contents of the game’s two launch editions. The studio also shared details about preloading, which will allow players to download the highly anticipated title ahead of release and jump into the action as soon as it launches on November 19.

The company confirmed that preloading will begin one week before release and that physical copies will arrive at retailers in advance to ensure everyone has enough time to prepare for launch day. However, the announcement came with a major catch that has upset fans of physical media: GTA VI’s boxed edition will include a download code instead of a game disc.

Physical Copies of GTA VI Will Include a Download Code

There’s no question that GTA VI is the most anticipated game of the past decade, and millions of players are already preparing to add it to their collections. Pre-orders will go live tomorrow on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while preloading will become available on November 12.

On the same day, physical copies of GTA VI will begin arriving at major retailers and stores. This means that both digital and physical customers will be able to preload the game and avoid spending valuable launch-day time waiting for downloads.

However, one particular detail in the announcement immediately sparked backlash among physical game enthusiasts. Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the physical edition of GTA VI will contain only a download code inside the box.

Many fans criticized the decision, arguing that a physical release loses much of its appeal if it essentially offers the same experience as the digital version, aside from the packaging.

“The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, which includes a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12, 2026, to allow preloading,” Take-Two Interactive said in a statement.

A portion of the community quickly took to social media to express disappointment and frustration over the retail version of GTA VI. Some players urged Rockstar to release a true physical edition in the future that includes the complete game on disc. So far, the company has not responded to the criticism.

Others argued that the move represents a significant blow to physical game preservation and could severely limit GTA VI’s presence in the second-hand market. Some retailers committed to supporting physical media have already voiced their opposition and reportedly plan not to carry the game until a genuine disc-based edition becomes available.

Why Is GTA VI Being Sold at Retail as a Download Code?

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive explained why they chose to distribute GTA VI at retail through a download-code-in-box format. Many players speculate that the decision will significantly reduce manufacturing costs while also helping prevent leaks.

Physical copies frequently reach stores—or appear on the gray market—days before launch, often resulting in gameplay footage, spoilers, and story details spreading across social media ahead of release. For many players, these leaks can ruin the experience.

Months ago, reports suggested that GTA VI might not receive a traditional physical launch edition for precisely this reason. Many fans now believe Rockstar could release a proper disc-based version several months after launch, once spoilers and leaks are no longer a major concern.

Jason Duval y Lucia Caminos serán los protagonistas de Grand Theft Auto VI

Stay tuned for moreGrand Theft Auto VIcoverage and updates as Rockstar continues to reveal new details ahead of launch.