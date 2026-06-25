Sony’s latest experiment with PlayStation Plus, aimed at exploring fresh ways to deliver content, has backfired, leaving many users discontent. What was intended as an innovation has instead drawn sharp criticism from the gaming community.

Traditionally, all new monthly titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe) arrive in the catalog on a single designated day. Under the new staggered-release model, however, games are rolled out gradually over the course of the month.

The change was introduced in mid-June across select regions, but player reaction has been overwhelmingly negative. Across multiple online forums, subscribers have been voicing their displeasure and calling on Sony to abandon the strategy before it undermines the service’s core appeal.

Players Lash Out Against Staggered PlayStation Plus Releases

The backlash centers on the staggered rollout, which many see as detrimental to consumers. When Sony first announced the trial in early June. targeting markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, it framed the move as an exploratory step. Yet for players in those regions, the fragmented release schedule has bred frustration, particularly as other territories continue to receive all monthly games on the traditional single date.

On platforms like Reddit, the community has been vocal in condemning the adjustment. Critics argue that the new system disadvantages subscribers whose memberships are nearing expiration, as they may miss out on titles added late in the month. Others view the move as a troubling indicator that Sony may progressively reduce the overall number of games offered per month.

“Staggered releases are among the most consumer-hostile practices out there,” one user wrote. “If your subscription is about to end, you’re the one who loses. I also suspect this will lead to even fewer titles over time.”

Others have denounced the measure as inequitable, given that it affects only select regions. Some fans have gone further, calling the decision nonsensical and warning that it erodes one of the service’s main selling points.

“I can’t tell if this is deliberately malicious or just the result of a marketing team with too much free time and executives completely out of touch with reality,” added another user.

For now, the staggered-release model has not been extended to Mexico or Latin America. While players in those regions remain hopeful that Sony will retract the policy, the company has yet to issue an official response to the growing criticism.

Which Games Are Currently Available on PS Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe)?

As for recent additions, subscribers gained access to several noteworthy titles on June 16. Leading the lineup are the acclaimed RPGs Final Fantasy XVI and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, both now available for Extra and Premium (Deluxe) members.

Other notable arrivals include Sonic X Shadow Generations, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and Black Desert. Classic-game enthusiasts, meanwhile, can revisit the PS2 cult favorite Gitaroo Man. The full roster of new titles is as follows:

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS5 and PS4)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS5 and PS4)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5)

Farming Simulator 25 (PS5)

Blades of Fire (PS5)

Black Desert (PS5)

Gitaroo Man (PS5 and PS4)

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