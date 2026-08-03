Sony’s latest financial report offers a clear rationale for its decision to phase out disc production and move away from physical media on PlayStation. With the console maintaining strong sales momentum, one statistic stands out above the rest: digital game purchases now account for 85% of total software sales.

This shift began accelerating during the PS4 era, demonstrating how physical media gradually lost ground in Sony’s ecosystem over time. Far from reversing with the PS5, the trend has only intensified as digital game sales have climbed quarter after quarter, prompting Sony to forge ahead with its strategy and retire physical media, regardless of community pushback.

PlayStation Sold Over 95 Million Units in an All-Digital Ecosystem

As of June 30, Sony confirmed that the PS5 has moved 95.3 million units worldwide, adding 1.6 million shipments in the most recent quarter, though this represents a year-over-year decline of 0.9 million units compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Despite the backlash surrounding the phase-out of physical discs and organized boycott efforts, PlayStation Network has reached an all-time high of 125 million monthly active users, a gain of 2 million year-over-year.

During the quarter, combined PS5 and PS4 software sales reached 66.1 million units, a slight uptick of 0.2 million, with first-party titles accounting for 6 million of that total. This means that first-party exclusive sales dipped by 0.19 million over the same period.

As noted, the vast majority of game sales transpired digitally via the PlayStation Store, where the digital format now controls an 85% share. Although it eased by 1%, the overall figures show why Sony is abandoning the disc manufacturing business.

Game sales generated $3.2 billion in revenue, including $485.2 million from digital content and DLC, while physical titles contributed just $128 million. These numbers are clearly reflected in the PlayStation Store’s pre-order activity, confirming that digital remains the format of choice for the overwhelming majority of PS5 players.

Despite Recent Setbacks, PlayStation’s Business Performance Is Gradually Stabilizing

Sony and PlayStation recently suffered million-dollar losses, as stable PS5 hardware sales were offset by challenges at Bungie and the company’s costly incursion into live-service games.

Conditions have been slowly improving, at least in the Games and Services area, where operating income rose 37%, though overall profits took a hit due to PS5 price adjustments and ongoing internal restructuring.

Sony reported $5.8 billion in sales revenue, a modest 0.6% annual increase, while operating income reached $1.2 billion, marking a 37% rise. Even with these positive indicators, Sony remains cautious about the memory supply shortage, which could pose a greater threat to its future operations.

“Regarding the impact of memory market conditions on PlayStation®5 hardware, we have secured the quantity of memory necessary to meet our projected sales volume for 2026, and there is no change to our plan for hardware profitability for 2026 to remain similar to 2025,” the company wrote.

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