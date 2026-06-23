A group of PlayStation users has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony Interactive Entertainment, alleging that the PlayStation Store violates California’s digital goods transparency law by failing to clearly inform customers that they are purchasing only a software license, not outright ownership of the games themselves.

PlayStation and Sony Face Class Action Lawsuit

The four plaintiffs, all residents of California, argue that the store’s current disclosure is insufficient and easily overlooked. While the PlayStation Store does include a legal notice regarding its licensing terms, the claimants maintain that the warning is printed too small and is not prominently displayed, leading many consumers to remain unaware of the true nature of their digital purchases.

At the heart of the complaint is the assertion that Sony employs misleading language such as “Buy Now” and “Confirm Purchase”, which implies a transfer of ownership. In reality, the lawsuit states, “consumers who ‘buy’ digital games through PlayStation do not obtain ownership of those products. Instead, PlayStation only grants a limited and revocable license to access the software, subject to multiple restrictions contained in a separate Software Product License Agreement.”

The plaintiffs emphasize that their grievance is not with the licensing model itself, but with the lack of clear, upfront communication prior to checkout. California’s digital goods transparency law, which has already prompted platforms like Steam to adopt more explicit labeling, requires that stores provide unambiguous notice of license-based sales. The claimants assert that PlayStation has failed to meet this standard, and that many users mistakenly believe they hold perpetual property rights over their purchased titles.

In addition to seeking greater transparency, the lawsuit demands financial compensation for affected consumers. The plaintiffs contend that Sony does not mandate compulsory review of the license agreement during the purchase process, further compounding the deceptive nature of the transaction.

Other Lawsuits that PlayStation Faces

Last year, the Dutch organization Massaschade & Consument accused Sony of abusing its dominant market position to enforce monopolistic practices in the digital gaming space.

The group pointed to what it calls a “Sony tax” on PS4 and PS5 titles, arguing that because PlayStation games are unavailable for digital purchase through any competing storefront, the company effectively operates a closed ecosystem in which it unilaterally dictates pricing, terms, and access.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Agency (PROFECO) has also turned its attention to Sony, following public outcry from local users demanding regionally adjusted pricing on the PlayStation Store. While industry observers anticipate that policy changes may be coming soon to the region, no official announcements have been made to date.

For more news on PlayStation-related topics, click here.