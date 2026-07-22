PlayStation Plus, which has increasingly aligned its model with rival Xbox Game Pass by offering tiered benefits and expanded content libraries, continues to balance new arrivals with periodic removals. While day-one premieres remain rare, the service regularly refreshes its lineup but each addition often comes at the cost of existing titles that become unavailable.

For subscribers to the PS Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe) tiers, August 2026 is shaping up to be a particular rough month. Sony has officially unveiled the complete list of games scheduled for removal.

Nearly 10 games will exit the service by mid-August, leaving members with a narrow window to explore what remains. Although the timeline is tight, subscribers can still dive into most of these experiences though completing them all may be a little too much.

Dead Island 2, Unicorn Overlord, and Seven Additional Games Set to Depart

The number of monthly removals fluctuates without a fixed pattern; July saw 12 games leave, while August will see a slightly reduced 9 titles.

This month’s departing roster includes a mix of indie gems and lesser-known franchises, alongside a few high-profile standouts.

Perhaps the most high-profile exit is Dead Island 2, the popular action title set in a zombie-overrun Los Angeles. Developed by Dambuster Studios and released in 2023, the game quickly won over players with its fun combat, photorealistic visuals, and dark comedic tone.

It joined the PS Plus catalog in October 2024, giving subscribers ample time to experience its carnage. For those who have yet to jump in, the main campaign offers a manageable 15-hour commitment, still achievable before the August deadline.

Equally significant is the departure of Unicorn Overlord, the 2024 tactical RPG from ATLUS and Vanillaware that surprised critics and fans alike. Praised for its deep role-playing mechanics, exquisite hand-drawn art, and compelling narrative, the title holds an impressive 86 Metacritic score. However, its story campaign can stretch to 45 hours, making it a far more daunting endeavor for last‑minute players.

Additional losses include Earth Defense Force 6, the sci-fi shooter tasking players with repelling alien invasions; Harold Halibut, a quirky narrative adventure; and several other varied experiences.

Full List of Games Leaving PS Plus on August 18, 2026:

Bomber Crew (PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS4, PS5)

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4, PS5)

Harold Halibut (PS5)

Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)

Roki (PS5)

Space Crew (PS4)

Unicorn Overlord (PS4, PS5)

July’s New Additions Offer a Silver Lining

While the loss of nearly a dozen titles is undeniably disappointing, subscribers can take solace in the steady influx of fresh content.

Just last week, on July 21, PS Plus Extra and Premium welcomed 9 new games, including high-profile arrivals such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s open‑world adaptation of the James Cameron film franchise, and Team Ninja’s samurai epic Rise of the Ronin. A full list of July’s newcomers is available by clicking here.

Lastly, it bears repeating that PlayStation Plus Essential members can still claim the monthly free games, which remain permanently accessible in their digital libraries as long as their subscription remains active.

What do you think? Are any of August’s departing titles on your must‑play list? Which one would you recommend tackling before time runs out? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all more news on PlayStation Plus, click here.