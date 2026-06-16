PlayStation Plus remains one of the most popular gaming subscriptions on the market, offering online access, monthly games, and additional perks depending on the membership tier. However, the community recently uncovered a subtle adjustment that is set to frustrate a large portion of its user base.

As discovered by players, Sony has altered the release schedule for monthly games on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe). While the change currently only affects fans in three countries, there is growing concern that the model could expand to more regions.

Sony Introduces Staggered Releases on PS Plus

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the full lineup of games coming to its higher-tier subscription plans in June. The selection is notably varied, offering something for a wide range of tastes.

Traditionally, all monthly titles become available on the same day. This month, 8 games are scheduled to arrive at no additional cost starting June 16. That remains the case for most regions. However, players on PS4 and PS5 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan will now face a staggered rollout, similar to what other subscription services already use.

While Sonic x Shadow Generations is already available to Extra and Premium (Deluxe) subscribers in those countries, other titles will follow a delayed schedule. Final Fantasy XVI and Gitaroo Man will still launch on June 16, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Life is Strange: Double Exposure will not arrive until June 23.

The final wave of June releases, including Black Desert, Blades of Fire, and Farming Simulator 25, is set for June 30. In effect, subscribers in the UK, US, and Japan must wait up to two extra weeks to play certain titles.

Will the Change Reach Mexico and Latin America?

It is easy to see why this move has frustrated many players. Waiting weeks for games that are already available in the same library in other territories is understandably aggravating.

Xbox Game Pass also uses a staggered release model, so PS Plus subscribers who also use that service are already familiar with the approach. However, Microsoft’s program softens the blow with frequent day-one releases and other perks. Sony has yet to offer a similar trade-off.

The company has not explained the reasoning behind its decision. In a brief statement on its official blog, Sony said it is currently “exploring new ways to distribute titles in the PlayStation Plus game catalog in selected markets.” For now, the change only affects players in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan.

All other countries, including Mexico and the rest of Latin America, will still receive the full monthly lineup on June 16 as usual. It remains unclear whether staggered releases will eventually be introduced in other regions, or if this model is permanent for the territories already affected.

What do you think of this change? Does the idea of free games arriving on different dates bother you?

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