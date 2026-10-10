PlayStation may soon become the first major platform holder to abandon physical media entirely, as they plan to phase out disc-based games altogether starting in 2028. Unsurprisingly, the decision sparked outrage among fans who still take pride in building physical collections. But is Sony right? New global sales figures for Marvel’s Wolverine have reignited the debate.

According to retail data, the PS5 exclusive delivered a remarkably strong performance during its launch month. More importantly, disc sales made up a substantial portion of total units sold worldwide, proving there is still a thriving market for boxed games.

Over 30% of Marvel’s Wolverine Sales Were Physical Discs

Insomniac Games’ latest superhero title has been one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Upon release, fans voiced frustration over restrictive exploration mechanics and debated its artistic direction. To make matters worse, the launch landed right in the crosshairs of the broader controversy surrounding PlayStation’s digital-first strategy.

The situation is ironic as, unless Sony backtracks on its long-term strategy, Marvel’s Wolverine could end up being one of the final first-party PlayStation games to ever see a physical release. Notably, the disc version contains the entire base game playable offline from start to finish without requiring immediate downloads even if it lacks the latest updates.

Despite physical media constantly being declared on life support, player behavior tells a different story.

According to market intelligence firm Ampere (via The Game Business), 35% of global sales for Marvel’s Wolverine were physical copies. While digital downloads still represent the majority, over one-third share proves that physical collectors remain a critical segment of the market.

Demand for physical media varies dramatically by region, with European gamers showing a particularly strong preference for discs. In Europe, overall, physical copies accounted for 51% of total sales, outperforming digital downloads. However, this varies by country.

In the United Kingdom, digital downloads dominated, accounting for two-thirds of total purchases. While in France, more than two-thirds of players chose the physical edition.

Much has been said about Marvel’s Wolverine commercial performance. Though one has to wait until Sony shares more information to have a clearer view, the report reveals Marvel’s Wolverine was the second best-selling PS5 title in September, trailing only EA Sports FC 27.

Other Games’ Physical Discs Also Sold Well

It’s easy to dismiss Insomniac’s performance as an outlier, but Ampere’s report shows that strong physical sales extend across several recent high-profile titles:

According to the report, over 45% of sales of Silent Hill: Townfall, the latest entry in Konami’s franchise, were physical. The PlayStation 5 version of The Blood of the Dawnwalker, the popular RPG from Revel Wolves and Bandai Namco, registered 36% of sales for its disc edition.

The report reveals that 30% of the sales of Onimusha: Way of the Sword were also physical. The Onimusha figure is especially striking given that Capcom recently told investors the vast majority of its revenue now comes from digital storefronts.

The data seems to show that walking away from discs means turning away millions of paying customers. Despite this, industry figures like CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama maintain that a 100% digital transition will ultimately benefit the games industry.

Did you buy Marvel’s Wolverine on disc or download it directly? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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