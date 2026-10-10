Music has always been a core pillar of the Grand Theft Auto experience, and Rockstar Games is raising the bar for GTA VI. The studio recently gave fans an early look at the music scoring their journey across Leonida, officially revealing the game’s first six radio stations.

As with previous entries, the story of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia will unfold against a backdrop spanning virtually every major genre from classic rock and heavy metal to blues and Latin hits.

In addition, GTA VI will feature several firsts for this franchise, including a specific type of new content that you’ll be able to hear on the radio.

GTA VI’s Radio Stations Will Feature a Wide Variety of Music

Rockstar promises that GTA VI will feature the largest and most diverse selection of radio stations in the franchise’s history. Confirmed genres include classic rock, modern hip-hop, pop, heavy metal, dance, Latin music, ’80s hits, electronic, blues, ballads, and classic talk radio.

Latin representation gets a dedicated spotlight with Cocoteo FM, which will spin bachata, merengue, dembow, and reggaeton. Players can also tune into stations dedicated to country, contemporary and classic African genres, and more.

While the full tracklist remains under wraps, Rockstar confirmed that major artists including Keith Richards, Travis Scott, Rauw Alejandro, Yung Lean, and Morgan Wallen have created original tracks for the game. Select songs will also appear on an official physical soundtrack release.

Previews for the first six stations are currently streaming on the official GTA VI website under the Music section:

Cocoteo FM: Cocoteo FM is Leonida’s home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton — Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

Radio Rural: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM’s dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step, and more.

The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for decades of timeless metal anthems as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots.

Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex — guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do.

GTA VI to Feature Podcasts for the First Time Ever

GTA VI introduces major quality-of-life updates to how players listen to audio. In addition to vehicle radios, players can listen while exploring on foot using Jason and Lucia’s in-game smartphones and headphones.

For the first time in the series, Rockstar is introducing on-demand podcasts alongside traditional radio programming.

“Spanning stations dedicated to everything from Classic Rock to Talk Radio, Grand Theft Auto VI players will experience the biggest and widest-ranging selection of in-game radio yet. Plus, for the first time ever, Grand Theft Auto VI introduces a series of on-demand podcasts for Jason and Lucia to experience beyond Leonida’s terrestrial radio,” the studio said.

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