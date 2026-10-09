Beyond its established role as an anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll continues to grow as a production and distribution powerhouse. Now, the company has confirmed a new department that will focus on live-action adaptations and other projects.

The announcement took place on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, and the first details regarding the newly appointed leadership team were shared. The executives taking the reins discussed the initiative and outlined its primary goals.

Crunchyroll Storyworks Formed

Earlier this week, the Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum brought together over 90 entertainment industry companies in New York City, including high-profile studios like MAPPA, Toho, and Aniplex, and a major announcement was made during the convention.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced the creation of Crunchyroll Storyworks, a new division focused on adapting international stories into anime and developing live-action productions based on existing animated series. However, the initial lineup of projects was not disclosed during the reveal.

According to the press release, the new division will collaborate closely with Japanese creators and artists to protect and empower the unique qualities of anime. During Wednesday’s event, the company revealed the executives who will spearhead the department.

Tohru Iokibe, who recently oversaw intellectual property initiatives between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, will assume the role of Managing Director of Crunchyroll Storyworks. He will report directly to Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s current Chief Content Officer.

The division will aim to supply projects approved by Hayate Inc., the anime production company founded in March of last year by Aniplex and Crunchyroll to plan, develop, and produce content for the streaming platform.

The Tokyo-based company is led by President Masanori Miyake, while Leo Watanabe serves as Chief Operating Officer.

What Will Be the Goal of Crunchyroll Storyworks?

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment, the department is designed to adapt international stories as anime, though the official announcement did not provide specific examples. Additionally, the division will oversee live-action adaptations of animated series starring real actors.

Asa Suehira highlighted the global cultural footprint of anime, noting that the industry owes its strength to the creators, studios, and publishers who cultivated its distinctive storytelling and memorable characters. The executive emphasized that the creative vision of these artists will serve as the core pillar of the new division.

“Storyworks will build a creative bridge between Japan and storytellers around the world — one that protects what makes these stories distinctive while creating new possibilities for creators and new ways for fans to experience the stories they love,” he said.

Tohru Iokibe noted that the department will create opportunities to bring together top-tier stories, creators, and audiences across different cultures and formats. He also emphasized his commitment to the initiative by pointing out that the best adaptations stem from a deep respect for the original work.

These statements suggest the company may pursue projects similar to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the acclaimed anime based on the Polish video game developed by CD Projekt RED, which achieved major critical and audience success ahead of its second season premiere on Netflix this month.

Another comparable project is the adaptation of Sekiro: No Defeat, the action game created by Japanese studio FromSoftware, scheduled to arrive on Crunchyroll in early 2027.

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