Xbox has long harbored ambitions beyond gaming, but a rocky road has continually stalled its broader goals. Now, Microsoft’s gaming division is doubling down on its plan to become a global entertainment juggernaut with the launch of Experience Points, a new division operating simply as XP, which will focus on film, television, consumer products, live events, and partnerships.

Unveiled by Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball, XP will oversee the brand’s expansion into the world beyond videogames. XBOX Chief Asha Sharma also joined the announcement to introduce the leadership team tasked with executing this initiative

What Is XP, XBOX’s New Entertainment Division?

With competitors like PlayStation and Nintendo aggressively expanding into films and television, Xbox is positioning XP to bridge the gap between its digital worlds and mainstream audiences.

Ball voiced high expectations for the venture, asserting that Xbox possesses the IP foundation needed to become “the No. 1 entertainment company in the world.” XP’s mandate is to take Xbox’s defining franchises and turn them into lasting cultural touchstones designed to “entertain, inspire, and connect people of all generations around the globe.”

XP is launching as a new division of Xbox, dedicated to expanding the brand across film, television, consumer products, live events, and strategic partnerships. The goal is to bring Xbox’s iconic franchises to new audiences while deepening connections with existing fans.

Ball emphasized that gaming remains Xbox’s primary focus, but XP allows the company to think bigger. Working alongside Xbox’s creative teams and industry partners, the division aims to deliver richer, higher-quality entertainment experiences.

A major priority for XP will be developing film and TV adaptations building on the success of hits like Halo and Fallout. In addition, the division will roll out exclusive merchandise, live events, attractions, and immersive experiences.

XP will also act as a bridge between Xbox and the broader entertainment world, facilitating high-profile collaborations and strategic partnerships that bring added value to the entire Xbox ecosystem.

Industry Veteran Kayleen Walters to Lead XP

Steering the new division is Kayleen Walters, who transitions to the role after serving as an executive at Mojang Studios. Prior to her time on the Minecraft team where she executive produced A Minecraft Movie, Walters spent over a decade at Lucasfilm managing franchise development for Star Wars.

“Our franchises can mean more to people than the time they spend playing them, and Kayleen knows how to build those experiences with the industry without losing what made people care about the franchise in the first place,” Asha Sharma said.

Former Meta and Reddit executive Maria Angelidou-Smith will take over as head of Mojang Studios starting October 19, charged with maintaining Minecraft’s position as a flagship pillar of the Xbox business.

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