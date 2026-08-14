Dragon Ball Super had plenty of problems during its original run between 2015 and 2018, but it still delivered some of the franchise’s best moments. The anime will finally return this year, but it seems fans may have to wait longer than expected to see the debut of The Galactic Patrol, which will adapt one of the arcs exclusive to Toyotaro’s manga.

Toei Animation has yet to provide a release date for the long-awaited Moro Arc, but official documents suggest that the debut could take place as late as 2028. That said, it is important to put this information into context before jumping to conclusions.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol may not debut in 2026 or 2027

In late January 2026, Toei Animation and Bandai Namco held the Genkidamatsuri event as part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama. During the convention, many announcements regarding the series’ upcoming projects were revealed.

There, we got our first look at Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake that will offer an enhanced version of the Battle of Gods arc, featuring Beerus as the main antagonist. More importantly, it was confirmed that the Moro Arc, officially known as The Galactic Patrol, will finally receive an anime adaptation.

The saga is one of the fans’ favorites, despite only appearing in Toyotaro’s manga. Now, the question is: when will the animated version debut? There is some disappointing news on that front, although the situation is not quite as serious as many people might think.

Recently, Toei Animation published its financial report for the latest quarter. It included an updated schedule featuring the company’s upcoming releases for 2026 and 2027. The list includes productions from multiple major franchises, including Dragon Ball.

As for the series starring Goku and his friends, the studio listed the release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and Xenoverse 3, as well as the upcoming amusement park currently in development. The adaptation of The Galactic Patrol is also mentioned, but the anime appears in the section for projects with a “date yet to be confirmed.”

This means that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol still has no release window. Since it does not appear among the 2026 and 2027 releases, many are speculating that it will not premiere until 2028 at the earliest. While that is certainly a possibility, there is an explanation that should give fans some peace of mind.

The list of Toei Animation’s upcoming releases confirms that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol still has no release date

It’s official: Dragon Ball Super will return very soon with new episodes

As expert Venixys points out in a social media post, the fact that the Moro anime is absent from the 2027 section could simply be because Toei Animation has yet to confirm its official release date. These documents rarely reveal that kind of information, as they generally only reflect what has been publicly announced so far.

Therefore, it is possible that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol could still arrive on TV and streaming platforms at some point next year, although we will have to wait for an official release date. For now, all of Toei Animation’s efforts are focused on the franchise’s next major project.

Of course, we’re talking about Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. The animation studio confirmed that the remake will premiere sometime in fall 2026, and new clues suggest an October debut. That theory gains further strength when considering that, according to a leak, another Burger King collaboration is on the way.

Earlier this year, producer Akio Iyoku confirmed that this new version of Toei Animation’s series will feature better animation and a revamped visual presentation. Just as interestingly, the creative team is reportedly adding new scenes and modifying the story to better reflect the original vision of master Akira Toriyama.

The anime will focus on the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, but an official trailer reveals that the Resurrection ‘F’ saga will also be readapted. For now, it is unknown whether the Goku Black and Tournament of Power storylines will receive the same treatment. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is expected to debut after the remake.

The Moro Arc is a direct continuation of the original Dragon Ball Super anime

But tell us, are you excited about the Moro Arc? When do you think its anime adaptation will premiere? Let us know in the comments.

You can find more information about Dragon Ball Super here.