Artificial intelligence is here to stay, a sad reality that we must learn to adapt to. With that in mind, we believe that the most important thing right now is to start questioning how large corporations use these emerging technologies to create new content and train their AI models.

Precisely, Twitch is at the center of controversy after it was revealed that it has been using streamers and their live broadcasts all this time to feed Amazon’s AI systems. The good news is that it is now at least possible to disable this feature.

Twitch streamers have unknowingly been training Amazon’s artificial intelligence

On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, Twitch’s official support account on X confirmed that a new setting has been added that allows content creators to prevent their channels and live broadcasts from being used to train Amazon’s generative AI content models.

Naturally, many people asked the following question after reading the announcement: does the platform actually use streamers to improve the company’s artificial intelligence models? For better or worse, that is the case, as indicated in the “Safety and Privacy” section of Twitch accounts.

The option is enabled by default, and many users may not even have known it existed. The positive side is that it can now be disabled through the Twitch account settings menu.

By disabling the feature, streamers will prevent their content—including live broadcasts, past recordings, clips, profile images, and even text chat—from being used to train Amazon’s generative AI models.

People who choose to disable the option can still use other artificial intelligence-related features, such as captions and safety tools.

Twitch clarifies that its AI features do not store content for later use in training generative AI models for video, images, or text. The company also emphasizes that users have separate controls for many of the AI tools currently available on the platform.

No one can escape artificial intelligence—not even streamers

Of course, and perhaps as expected, Twitch’s announcement caused quite a stir in the comments section. Both content creators and users criticized the company for having the feature in the first place, while others questioned why it is enabled by default.

The worst part is that, essentially, no one can escape this technology. On its official support website, the streaming platform states that choosing not to participate in AI model training does not prevent users from taking part in other artificial intelligence or machine learning programs.

Twitch clarifies that it will continue to run AutoMod, its automated moderation tool designed to keep the community safe. Likewise, it says it may use streamer and user data to ensure the effectiveness of AI features, such as captions.

That said, broadcasts and clips are not used to train artificial intelligence models if users disable the option through the settings menu.

This case demonstrates that AI is already an integral part of the entertainment industry. However, it is still far from reaching its full potential. Apple has stated that these technologies are incapable of having feelings or their own identity, while the head of Take-Two says such tools cannot create AAA games.

It is possible that many streamers are unaware of how Twitch uses AI.

But tell us, what do you think about this situation? Let us know in the comments section.

You can find more information about Twitch by visiting this page.