Over the years, some genres have lost momentum and been pushed into the background as major studios increasingly move away from them. If you are a fan of real-time strategy (RTS) games, however, you will be glad to know that the genre remains alive thanks to the efforts of independent developers.

In fact, you can currently get a charming title that combines classic RTS mechanics with survival elements for free. This is possible thanks to Steam, which is currently offering the game at no cost. However, this is a limited-time promotion.

The game is set to leave Early Access soon and will receive its biggest content update yet. When that happens, it will become a paid game, but you still have time to claim it for free.

Steam is giving away a strategy and survival game for a limited time

It is no secret that Steam is one of the best platforms for getting free games. Valve regularly runs promotions that allow us to add appealing titles to our collections at 100% off. Currently, the PC game store is giving players another opportunity to add an interesting title to their library at no cost, but the offer will end soon.

Since late 2024, 2xN Studios and Theepiccoder have been working on Nettle, a real-time strategy game set in space. What makes its premise interesting is that it not only brings back the classic mechanics of old-school RTS games, but also adds elements typically found in survival titles.

The independent studios are working on a major update scheduled to launch in September. In a statement, they explained that it will bring a substantial amount of content and fundamental changes to Nettle. Once the update is released, the title will leave Early Access and become a paid experience.

Originally, the developers announced that Nettle would cost $15 USD, but they decided to drastically lower the price to make it more accessible. Starting in September, the RTS will cost $7 USD, but you still have time to claim it for free and play it whenever you want, even after the new update arrives.

That said, if you are a fan of the genre or want to get into it, simply visit Nettle’s page on Steam. You will need to click the “Play” button to claim the title, which is currently available on PC as a free-to-play experience. There is no exact release date for the upcoming update yet, but it is confirmed that the title will become a paid game sometime in September.

What is Nettle and why should you give it a chance?

Nettle is a real-time strategy game in which you will command several species of characters and help them survive on an unknown planet. At the beginning of each game, you will have a small settlement that you must transform into a colony. To do so, you will have to face multiple dangers, gather resources, and manage them carefully.

As in any RTS, exploration will be essential. You will be able to organize expeditions to find the ideal locations for building new bases and gather essential resources to keep your units alive. You can also discover new technologies that will allow you to better adapt to the hostile worlds of Nettle.

2xN Studios and Theepiccoder describe their game as a passion project that, in a way, serves as a tribute to the genre’s greats. For now, Nettle does not have a multiplayer mode, as it was designed as a single-player experience.

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