One of the topics that has generated the most discussion in recent days is the Pokémon World Championships 2026. The competitive Pokémon tournament brought together thousands of competitors who faced off for the ultimate prize: earning the right to call themselves a Pokémon World Champion in their respective category.

That said, the reality is that there is always more to competitive gaming than the competition itself. For some players, one of the biggest rewards is the prize money, which helps justify the dedication and discipline required to become a world champion.

With that in mind, many fans are wondering: how much prize money is available across the different Pokémon World Championships 2026 tournaments? Stick with us, because we have all the details.

How much does a Pokémon World Champion make in 2026?

The first thing you should know is that The Pokémon Company International is offering a $2,000,000 USD prize pool for the Pokémon World Championships 2026. This money will be distributed among the best players across the Junior, Senior, and Masters divisions in Pokémon Champions, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE.

The prize money will be distributed as follows:

Pokémon Champions / Pokémon VGC

First Place — $30,000 USD

Second Place — $20,000 USD

Third Place — $15,000 USD

Pokémon TCG

First Place — $50,000 USD

Second Place — $30,000 USD

Third Place — $20,000 USD

Pokémon GO

First Place — $20,000 USD

Second Place — $15,000 USD

Third Place — $13,000 USD

Pokémon UNITE

First Place — $100,000 USD

Second Place — $70,000 USD

Third Place — $50,000 USD

It’s worth noting that the prizes aren’t limited to cash. Players across all divisions will also receive Pokémon TCG booster packs based on their performance throughout the Pokémon World Championships 2026 tournaments.

What do you think about the prizes at the Pokémon World Championships 2026? Does this prize pool make you want to start preparing to compete next year? Tell us in the comments!

Follow our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026 for all the results, announcements, and latest news from the tournament.