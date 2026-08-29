Video game adaptations have rapidly evolved into one of Hollywood’s most lucrative arenas, drawing heavy investment from major studios and streaming platforms alike. While competitors such as PlayStation and Nintendo have long been cultivating their own slates of series and films, XBOX is now making it clear that it has no intention of watching from the sidelines.

Microsoft’s gaming division controls some of the most successful franchises in videogames, making its pivot toward film and television a smart move. The company already has several productions underway and is reportedly orchestrating an ambitious plan that would bring Netflix, Paramount, and Universal into partnership on multiple IP-driven projects.

XBOX Wants Hollywood Studios to Adapt Its Franchises

In recent years, video game adaptations have dominated the international box office and shattered long-standing records. That success has carried over to television, where hit series generate millions of views and often reignite interest in the original games themselves. As such, XBOX is pushing forward to have its franchises adapted to increase their reach.

The company has experienced both highs and lows in this arena. Its Fallout series earned widespread critical and audience acclaim, yet the live-action Halo adaptation drew sharp criticism from fans and critics alike. Despite those mixed results, XBOX will continue to try to adapt its franchises for both movie and TV.

According to a recent report from Puck, XBOX has already begun conversations with top Hollywood studios regarding a wide range of beloved IPs, including Halo, Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls and Diablo, among others.

The same report suggests that Netflix, Paramount, and Universal have responded with genuine interest, and are currently evaluating the proposal.

“XBOX is seeking a deal with a major studio: Microsoft’s problematic Xbox division wants to make a strong bet on film and television adaptations, so it has begun discreetly presenting to Hollywood an expensive package of more than a dozen games,” the report states.

For the time being, XBOX has kept much of its long-term roadmap under wraps. However, a number of high-profile projects are already confirmed and moving forward.

Which Are the Movies and Shows that XBOX Is Working On?

Among them is a Sea of Thieves feature film, to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Additionally, a live-action Call of Duty movie is in development with Peter Berg attached to direct, while the Minecraft universe continues to expand with both a sequel film called Minecraft Movie Squared starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Kirsten Dunst and a separate animated series slated for Netflix.

Netflix is also developing a Gears of War adaptation, though specific details remain scarce. Meanwhile, Amazon is moving forward with a third season of its critically acclaimed Fallout series, starring Ella Purnell.