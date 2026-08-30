After several days of intense competition, the Pokémon World Championships 2026 are about to reach their most important moment. The best players in the world will compete in the final stages of the different categories to determine the new Pokémon World Champions.

Whether you are into the intensity of Pokémon UNITE, the strategy of the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon GO battles, or Pokémon VGC, there will be several hours of competition to enjoy during the final day of the World Championships.

What Time Are the Pokémon World Championships 2026 Finals in Mexico?

All times listed below correspond to PDT

Pokémon UNITE

The Pokémon UNITE final will begin at 9:00 AM.

It will be the first major final of the day, so fans of the MOBA will have to get up a little early if they don’t want to miss the conclusion of the championship.

Pokémon GO

Next up will be Pokémon GO. The final will begin at 10:30 AM.

Although it will be shorter than the finals in some of the other categories, it will be one of the first opportunities of the day to find out who will become a new World Champion.

Pokémon TCG

The action will continue with the Pokémon TCG, with its final scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM.

The world’s best players will face off in a battle where every decision can change the course of a game and determine who takes home the World Championship title.

Pokémon VGC

Finally, one of the most anticipated moments of the World Championships will arrive: the Pokémon VGC final.

The decisive battles will begin at 4:00 PM, allowing fans of the mainline Pokémon games to enjoy the grand final during the afternoon.

Grand Final

According to the schedule for Mexico, the grand final is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

This means Sunday will feature almost an entire day of Pokémon competition, starting at 9:00 AM and continuing into the evening.

Where Can You Watch the Pokémon World Championships 2026 Finals?

The Pokémon World Championships 2026 broadcasts will be available through Pokémon’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Depending on the category, you will be able to follow the competitions on the channels dedicated to each game, while the biggest finals will also be streamed on the official Pokémon channel.

You can watch the broadcasts on:

Pokémon Champions

YouTube

Twitch

Pokémon TCG

YouTube

Twitch

Pokémon GO

YouTube

Twitch

Pokémon UNITE

YouTube

Twitch

This year, fans will also be able to enjoy additional content through PokémonXP, which will feature special broadcasts, panels, and announcements related to the franchise.

And keep in mind that following the broadcasts isn’t just about enjoying the competitions. You can also earn rewards for several Pokémon games through Twitch Drops, including content for Pokémon Champions, Pokémon TCG Live, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE.

So get your Twitch accounts ready, activate Drops, and enjoy one of the biggest competitive Pokémon events of the year.

Which final are you most excited to watch? Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon GO, or Pokémon UNITE? Tell us in the comments!

Follow our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026 for all the results, announcements, and news from the World Championships.