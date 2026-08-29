If you plan to follow the Pokémon World Championships 2026 online, you have a good reason not to leave the broadcasts. In addition to enjoying the competitions, you can get Twitch Drops and codes with rewards for several Pokémon games, including Pokémon Champions, Pokémon GO, Pokémon TCG Live, Pokémon TCG Pocket, and Pokémon UNITE.

The rewards will be available by watching the official broadcasts and, in some cases, streams from participating co-streamers. To get them, make sure Twitch Drops are enabled on your account.

Pokémon Champions: Worlds Incineroar and More Rewards

One of the most exciting rewards will be a special Incineroar based on the Pokémon World Championships 2026 for Pokémon Champions.

To get it, you will need to watch the Pokémon VGC competition broadcast on Twitch for 60 minutes. Once you reach the required time, you will receive a code through Twitch Drops for an Incineroar ready for battle.

The Pokémon will have:

Poké Ball: Cherish Ball

Nature: Careful

Ability: Intimidate

Moves: Fake Out, Parting Shot, Throat Chop, and Flare Blitz

The code can be redeemed until September 3, 2026 at 5:59 PM Mexico City time.

There will also be additional rewards for watching the broadcast on specific days:

August 28, 30 minutes: 50 Quick Coupons.

August 29, 30 minutes: 5 Teammate Tickets.

August 30, 30 minutes: 5 Training Tickets.

Official co-streamers will also offer an additional reward for 45 minutes of viewing, with a code for 50 Quick Coupons.

That’s not all. Pokémon Champions will have another special reward. If you watch the VGC competition on Twitch or YouTube, you can receive a password to claim the 2026 Worlds Outfit Set.

The package includes:

2026 Worlds Cap (Red)

2026 Worlds Shirt (Red)

The password can be used until September 3, 2026 at 4:59 PM PDT.

Pokémon TCG Live Will Have Plenty of Rewards

Players of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will also be able to claim several gifts while watching the broadcasts.

By watching the competition on Twitch:

30 minutes: 6 Mega Evolution—Pitch Black booster packs.

45 minutes: 2 Double Rare Mega Zeraora ex cards and 2 Special Illustration Rare Mega Zeraora ex cards.

60 minutes: the 2026 Worlds Crate, which includes exclusive cosmetics and additional content.

The crate contains:

Worlds Pikachu Deck Box.

Worlds Pikachu Card Sleeves.

Worlds Pikachu Coin.

Worlds Pikachu Avatar Jacket.

Worlds Pikachu Avatar Hat.

1 Build & Battle Event Token.

6 Mega Evolution—Pitch Black booster packs.

Participating co-streamers will also offer a reward for 45 minutes of viewing that includes the Ultra Rare Misty’s Vitality and Gladion’s Final Battle cards.

Pokémon TCG Live codes obtained through Twitch Drops must be redeemed before September 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM Mexico City time.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Will Also Have Freebies

Are you a Pokémon TCG Pocket fan looking to add more cards to your collection? You will be able to get a pack containing 24 Hourglasses by watching the Pokémon TCG broadcasts for 30 minutes.

One important detail is that viewing time will accumulate across Pokémon TCG broadcasts, the Grand Finals, and PokémonXP.

This reward can also be obtained during certain PokémonXP activities, including the Pokémon TCG Pocket: Cards, Creators and Clashes—From B Series to What’s Next panel.

The code must be redeemed before November 28, 2027 at 7:59 AM Mexico City time.

Pokémon GO Will Give Away the 2025 Champion’s Tinkaton

Pokémon GO players will be able to claim a particularly special reward: a Tinkaton with the same stats used by Beelzeboy to win the Pokémon World Championships 2025.

By watching the broadcast:

30 minutes: Team Building Timed Research, featuring a path to obtain a Great League team through Lickitung, Totodile, or Paldean Wooper.

60 minutes: Champions Timed Research, which includes an encounter with Beelzeboy’s Tinkaton and 1 Elite Charged TM.

By obtaining the indicated pass: a 2026 Worlds Tee (Green) for your avatar.

Participating co-streamers will also offer a 45-minute reward that includes research for an encounter with a Pikachu wearing the 2026 Worlds costume.

Pokémon GO rewards can be redeemed until September 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM Mexico City time.

Pokémon UNITE Will Celebrate Peru’s Championship Team

Finally, Pokémon UNITE will offer a reward dedicated to PERÚ UNITE, the team that won the Pokémon World Championships 2025.

Players can get:

15 minutes: 2026 Worlds Logo Sticker.

30 minutes: Pokémon UNITE Costumed Pikachu License Art.

45 minutes: a 2025 World Champions’ Unite License Selection Box.

The latter allows players to select one of the licenses used by PERÚ UNITE during its 2025 championship run:

Leafeon

Psyduck

Zacian

Inteleon

Crustle

Pokémon UNITE rewards can be redeemed until October 2, 2026 at 5:59 PM Mexico City time.

PokémonXP Will Also Have Special Rewards

For the first time, fans will be able to follow PokémonXP activities, including panels and special announcements. And yes, there will also be rewards.

In Pokémon TCG Pocket, the Cards, Creators and Clashes—From B Series to What’s Next panel will allow players to earn the same 24 Hourglasses after accumulating 30 minutes of viewing time.

Meanwhile, those who watch the Pokémon TCG: The Making of Full-Art Card Illustrations panel on August 28 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM PDT can get, after 30 minutes of viewing, a code containing 6 Mega Evolution—Pitch Black booster packs and 1 Build & Battle Entry Token for Pokémon TCG Live.

Pokémon GO fans will also have a special incentive. During the Pokémon GO panel on August 29 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Mexico City time, viewers can obtain, after 30 minutes of viewing, Timed Research that will allow them to encounter a Pikachu wearing a PokémonXP costume.

How to Get the Pokémon Worlds 2026 Rewards

The process is fairly simple. First, make sure Twitch Drops are enabled on your account. Then, watch the corresponding official broadcasts and accumulate the required viewing time for each reward.

Keep in mind that some rewards are tied to specific channels and that viewing time can accumulate across certain broadcasts. There are also rewards exclusive to participating co-streamers.

And remember: some rewards are delivered as codes and have different redemption deadlines, so it is a good idea to claim them as soon as possible.

The Pokémon World Championships 2026 will not only determine the world’s best Pokémon players and Trainers, but will also be a great opportunity to get special content for several Pokémon games.

Are you excited about the Pokémon World Championships 2026? Which competition are you looking forward to watching? Tell us in the comments!

Follow this link for all our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026.