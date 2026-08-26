The Pokémon World Championships 2026 brings together the best Pokémon players from around the world, but the event isn’t just about competition. It is also an opportunity for thousands of fans to come together, enjoy the celebration, and, of course, go home with a souvenir (well, in reality, it’s usually more than one).

As is tradition, one of the most popular destinations during the championship is the Pokémon Center at Worlds, a temporary store packed with a huge selection of Pokémon products and, of course, exclusive merchandise from the event.

As part of our coverage of the Pokémon World Championships 2026, we stopped by the store in San Francisco to check out some of the products available. To give you an idea of just how much there is to choose from, we put together this article featuring several of the things we found.

What can you find at the Pokémon Center at Worlds?

If you’ve ever visited a Pokémon Center or attended the Pokémon World Championships, you probably already know what to expect. The Worlds store offers a huge variety of products for collectors and fans of all ages, but it also features special items that make this visit a little different.

Among the available merchandise, we found plushies, T-shirts, jackets, accessories, Pokémon TCG playmats, collectible figures, and different products related to the World Championships. There are also plenty of options for fans who want to bring Pokémon into their everyday lives, as the store offers glasses, mugs, and various home goods.

Of course, some of the biggest attractions are the commemorative products for the Pokémon World Championships 2026, featuring designs inspired by the event that will be difficult to find outside of this celebration. There are also several collaborations with fashion brands that show how Pokémon has grown far beyond being just a video game franchise, although we’ll talk more about that later.

There are also products that are available at Pokémon Center stores in general. While they aren’t exclusive to Worlds, the event provides a perfect opportunity to pick them up. Among them are some of the 30th anniversary products, including Pokémon TCG clothing and accessories inspired by the iconic battle between Nidorino and Gengar featured at the beginning of Pokémon Red & Blue.

In short, visiting a Pokémon Center is an experience that changes your perspective on one important thing: you think you’re not going to spend much and will only pick up a couple of things, but before you know it, you’ve filled your bag with way more than you expected. There are simply too many incredible collectibles that you won’t find anywhere else.

Want to see some of the products we found? Check out the gallery we put together from San Francisco:

Galería Mercancía de Pokémon World Championships 2026

What did you think of the merchandise at the Pokémon Center at Worlds? Is there anything you would have liked to buy? Let us know in the comments!

The Pokémon World Championships 2026 are taking place from August 28 through August 30 in San Francisco, California. Follow this link to check out all of our coverage of the event.