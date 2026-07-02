Microsoft is actively developing Project Helix, its upcoming next-generation Xbox console, though the company has yet to announce a formal release window. While concrete technical specifications remain scarce, fresh reports suggest that the device will be engineered as a fully digital platform, with no support for physical discs.

Despite a loyal contingent of gamers who continue to favor boxed copies, the broader market trend is unmistakable: digital purchases now dominate the landscape, as evidenced by steadily declining sales of discs and cartridges.

This shift in consumer behavior appears to be accelerating a fundamental transformation across the gaming industry as both Sony and Microsoft now seem prepared to sever ties with physical media entirely in their forthcoming console generations.

Project Helix Will Have No Disc Drive and Will Be Digital-Only Like PS6

Sony recently announced that it will cease production of physical PlayStation games by 2028, a controversial decision that will encompass both first-party studios and third-party publishers as one of the most aggressive anti-preservation measures in recent memory.

Although Sony did not explicitly reference its next console, analysts widely expect the policy shift to carry over to the hypothetical PlayStation 6. Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis observes that recent developments “virtually guarantee” that the PS6 will omit a disc drive, setting a new industry standard.

Project Helix appears destined to follow suit. Citing sources at Windows Central, new reports confirm that Microsoft’s upcoming console will also forgo optical media, restricting players to digital-only purchases and gameplay. While Microsoft has declined to comment officially, external experts have lent considerable weight to these claims.

Mat Piscatella, senior director at Circana, told Kotaku that “it is safe to now assume that both PlayStation 6 and Project Helix will be digital only devices.” Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games concurs, adding that Microsoft is poised to mirror Sony’s strategic approach.

Both analysts note that Nintendo will likely continue supporting physical releases for some time but they caution that Sony’s decision nevertheless deals another serious blow to physical media.

“Physical media in video games will only last so long as the console manufacturers allow it to, and we’re now one step closer to its death. It’s a sad day in the world of video games.”

Will PS6 and Project Helix Be Digital-Only Consoles?

Daniel Ahmad, director of research at Niko Partners, echoes that sentiment, stating that the recent news “guarantees that the PlayStation 6 will ship without a disc drive.” He further observes that Sony appears committed to a fully digital roadmap, though he was surprised that Sony moved ahead of Microsoft.

Yet not all hope is lost for physical-media enthusiasts. Harding-Rolls suggests that while the baseline PS6 model will be digital-only, Sony may offer an optional external disc drive to maintain backward compatibility with physical PS4 and PS5 titles.

In May, journalist Jez Corden reported that Project Helix would be digital-first but might include a disc-to-digital conversion mechanism. Following Sony’s announcement, Tom Warren of The Verge corroborated that Microsoft is indeed exploring such a feature, though he cautioned that certain Xbox games may not be compatible with the tool. As of now, neither company has formally confirmed these plans.

What do you think? Do you only buy digital games? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on PlayStation 6 click here and for the latest Project Helix developments, click here.