With the final stretch of 2026 underway, Sony is positioning PlayStation Plus for a strong finish to the year. Throughout October, subscribers to the Extra and Premium (Deluxe) tiers will gain access to an impressive selection of games at no additional cost. Following its usual tradition, the company revealed the incoming titles via the official PlayStation Blog.

Sony has given players plenty of incentive to maintain their subscriptions, headlined by an acclaimed “free” exclusive, a standout 2025 hit, a highly anticipated day-one release, and a wave of seasonal Halloween rewards.

What Games Are Coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe) in October 2026?

PlayStation Plus continues to compete effectively in the subscription space, against platforms like XBOX Game Pass, thanks to its expanding library. Month after month, Sony introduces a diverse mix of titles across its tiers, ensuring owners of both the PS5 and PS4 always have fresh experiences to dive into. October is no exception, bringing several high-profile additions to the service.

Starting October 20, Extra and Premium (Deluxe) subscribers can experience Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games’ critically praised sequel, at no extra cost. Available for both PlayStation consoles, the title opens the door for even more players to join Aloy on her journey.

The lineup also features one of last year’s most notable releases: Mafia: The Old Country, which explores the gritty origins of the criminal syndicate through the eyes of a young Enzo Favara. Additionally, subscribers will be treated to Mycopunk, an exciting day-one launch that previously earned strong reviews on PC.

To lean into the Halloween season, the service is adding Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 alongside Dino Crisis 2, the beloved Capcom classic finally making its way to the Premium (Deluxe) catalog.

Rounding out the update are Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition for RPG fans and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition for simulation enthusiasts.

The complete October 2026 lineup is as follows:

Mafia: The Old Country (PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 & PS4)

Mycopunk (PS5)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 (PS5 & PS4)

The Midnight Walk (PS5)

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition (PS5 & PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game (PS5)

Dino Crisis 2 (PS5 & PS4)

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (PS5 & PS4)

Building on its late-September rollout of Halloween-themed bundles for Call of Duty, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and Overwatch 2, PlayStation has announced a fresh batch of seasonal rewards arriving on October 20.

Subscribers can claim the Vibrant Halloween Skin Pack for World War Z, which includes 5 themed weapons and special cosmetics, alongside the Tunnels of Terror Pack for Back 4 Blood.

PlayStation has also partnered with Dead by Daylight for a community challenge. If players collectively complete 10 million matches between October 20 and October 26, PlayStation Plus members will unlock the Buccaneer Buds charm, featuring survivor Jeff Johansen and his dog in pirate costumes.

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