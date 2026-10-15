The AI boom continues to swallow the tech industry whole with hardware manufacturers supplying the backbones of AI infrastructure having to make tough choices, including NVIDIA.

Reports indicate that one of the world’s most valuable companies has made a major call regarding its GPU production, choosing to prioritize the surging artificial intelligence sector at the expense of gamers and mainstream consumers.

According to reliable industry sources, production of the flagship RTX 5090 has been suspended to free up resources for enterprise AI demands.

Sources Claim NVIDIA Suspended RTX 5090 Production for AI

A report from Tom’s Hardware, citing trustworthy sources within the graphics card supply chain, reveals that NVIDIA has halted production of its top-tier Blackwell GPU, the RTX 5090.

At the heart of the decision is a bottleneck in the supply of GB202 silicon. The prized chip is the core processor for both the consumer RTX 5090 and NVIDIA’s enterprise-grade RTX Pro lineup, which fuels data centers.

The news marks another blow for everyday consumers and developers. Buyers looking for an RTX 5090 are already facing inflated secondary-market prices driven by severe stock shortages and broader component crises, including RAM availability.

Though the GPU debuted with a price of $1,999 in January 2025, persistent scarcity has pushed street prices to anywhere between $4,000 and $5,000.

NVIDIA’s Calculated Strategic Move Away from Gamers

Analysis from Tom’s Hardware suggests NVIDIA’s pivot is a calculated effort to double down on its most profitable market while consolidating its dominant position over competitors like AMD.

By pulling the consumer RTX 5090 off shelves, NVIDIA effectively steers enterprise buyers toward its specialized RTX Pro line for data centers, which commands significantly higher profit margins.

The move may also help NVIDIA dodge controversy as AI firms and data center operators had been buying up consumer RTX 5090 stock in bulk. That created severe shortages for everyday users and left NVIDIA facing heavy backlash over poor consumer availability.

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