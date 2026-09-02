PlayStation has found itself at the center of controversy lately, following a series of decisions that have drawn criticism from both players and developers. While some fans have turned their backs on the company and others have joined boycotts, a silver lining has emerged amid the backlash: four new “free” games are now available for PS4 and PS5.

These titles can be claimed by any fan who fulfills a single, straightforward condition, thanks to a time-limited promotion. Even better, two of the four games come with downloadable content packs included at no additional cost.

Sniper Elite: Resistance and 3 Other Games Are Available on PlayStation Free of Charge

This offer arrives through PlayStation Plus, Sony’s premium subscription service. The only requirement to access these new PS4 and PS5 additions is an active membership in any of the program’s available tiers.

Reputable leaker billbil-kun had previously revealed the September lineup ahead of schedule, and Sony soon after confirmed the information, officially announcing the four games that would be available at no extra charge throughout the month. Compared to August’s offering, this month’s selection is better, particularly in terms of monetary value.

The company has confirmed that subscribers to PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) will all be able to download Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes at no cost over the coming weeks.

These 4 titles will be available starting Tuesday, September 1, and will remain available through October 5, 2026. Any PS4 or PS5 player who claims them within that window will retain permanent access in their digital library, though they will need to maintain an active subscription to download and play them afterward.

The total combined value of September’s monthly free-game lineup comes to $179.96 USD, almost $180. That represents an increase of nearly $100 compared to the August roster.

Headlining the selection is MLB The Show 26, which normally retails for $69.99 USD. As the latest entry in the acclaimed baseball franchise, it originally launched in March 2026, meaning its arrival on PlayStation Plus comes roughly six months after its initial release.

Another standout is Sniper Elite: Resistance, the newest installment in Rebellion’s popular series. With an average Metacritic score of 75, this spy-thriller title is definitely worth it.

The full list of games being offered through PS Plus Essential is as follows:

Chained Echoes – PS4

MLB The Show 26 – PS5

Sniper Elite: Resistance – PS4 and PS5

Wobbly Life – PS4 and PS5

New PS Plus Games Will Include Free DLC

While the base games already provide ample value on their own, two of them come with additional free DLC that remains claimable. Specifically, both Sniper Elite: Resistance and MLB The Show 26 include bonus packs with various rewards for players.

For MLB The Show 26, the special launch bundle is still accessible on the PS5’s PlayStation Store. It features 10 The Show packs for building a Diamond Dynasty roster, an equipment bundle for customizing characters in Road to the Show, and an exclusive cosmetic item reserved for PS Plus subscribers.

Meanwhile, fans of Sniper Elite: Resistance can redeem the following PlayStation-exclusive rewards:

Fairburne’s Armoury Weapons and Skins Pack

· M1A1 Gov. Submachine Gun

· M.1903 Rifle

· Field Jacket Character Skin

· Lieutenant Karl Fairburne Character Skin

Commando Weapon and Skin Pack

· DL Carbine Rifle

· Covert Elite Rifle Wrap

Wrath of the Resistance

· Marie Chevalier Character Skin

· Lady of Liberty Character Skin (Marie)

· Mod.712 Pistol

· Brushstroke Camo Weapon Skin

What do you think about September’s lineup? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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