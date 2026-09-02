Few in the gaming industry question Rockstar Games’ track record of raising the bar with each new release, consistently redefining quality standards across the medium. Despite this, some fans feel wary about GTA VI, as they feel it looks too much like GTA V.

Rob Nelson, head of development and co-director at Rockstar North, claimed that GTA VI represents a genuine evolution for the medium and stands as the studio’s most ambitious undertaking to date. To illustrate his point, he detailed the game’s core innovations and explained precisely how it will outshine both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, widely regarded as the developer’s crowning achievements.

Why Will GTA VI Surpass GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2?

Rockstar Games has long been synonymous with unparalleled immersion, narrative depth, and masterfully crafted open worlds, earning its reputation as one of the most gifted studios in the videogame industry. With GTA VI, the company aims to solidify that standing

Speaking with TroisCouleurs (via Wccftech), Nelson revealed that early groundwork on GTA VI began as far back as 2015, though only a small creative team was involved at the time, as the bulk of the studio’s resources were devoted to finishing Red Dead Redemption 2. It wasn’t until 2018, after that cowboy sequel was released, that Rockstar turned its full attention to the new Grand Theft Auto.

Nelson noted that the development of Arthur Morgan’s journey proved to be a rich learning experience, which the team decided to apply in GTA VI. As such, this new game, starring protagonists Lucia and Jason, will be even more ambitious than this sequel GTA V.

The key, he explained, lies in combining the depth of Red Dead Redemption 2 with a more meaningful system of player interaction, just like with Arthur.

“We wanted to take the depth that we were able to add into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ability to interact with the world in a much more significant way but then also this sort of emotional connection that people end up having with Arthur. Is there a way that we bring that into GTA, and how could we do it?” he said.

GTA VI will also distinguish itself from its predecessor through a significantly expanded level of interactivity. Nelson emphasized that the upgrade is not merely about more things to do, but about players carrying them out in different ways.

“Because there is so much to do, and so many ways to do it, it’s a very watchable experience, so, hopefully that will come across. There’s a far greater level of interactivity in this game than there was in GTAV, more than in Red Dead Redemption 2 as well,” he explained.

GTA Will Take Place in a Huge, Immersive World

In addition, Nelson also said that this game will be better because of its scale and level of immersion. He revealed that the reimagined Vice City will be twice the size of Los Santos, and the number of explorable locations outside the urban core will multiply elevenfold compared to GTA V.

The opening portion of the adventure will confine players to a specific region of the map, before gradually unveiling the full magnitude of the world. Nelson believes this reveal will genuinely astonish players, given the sheer density of destinations and activities all around the map.

Finally, Nelson said that some game mechanics will be quite complex. He promised that law enforcement AI will be sharper and the underlying mechanics “far more sophisticated” than in any previous Rockstar title.

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