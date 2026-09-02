September brings a wave of exciting updates for XBOX Game Pass subscribers, as Microsoft prepares to refresh its ever-expanding library once again with a diverse mix of shooters, RPGs, fighting games, and indie gems.

In an announcement made earlier today, Microsoft revealed 6 new titles set to join the service across XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass. Subscribers can jump in immediately, as the first of these arrivals is already available starting September 1.

However, alongside the new additions, the platform will also see a significant wave of departures, including several critically acclaimed games in the catalog.

First Half of September Brings a Strong Lineup of New Arrivals in XBOX Game Pass

The enduring appeal of XBOX Game Pass lies in its steady stream of high-value additions, and September is no exception as 6 new amazing games will make their way to the service over the coming weeks.

Kicking off the month is Shelldiver, an underwater survival adventure from developer Gagonfe. The game challenges players to manage vital resources like oxygen while exploring mysterious marine biomes and uncovering hidden secrets.

On September 3, the competitive platformer SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed will become available. Developed by Fair Play Labs and published by tinyBuild, this high-octane sequel supports frantic multiplayer matches for up to 8 players.

Among the most anticipated additions is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the shooter from Activision. Set against the tense backdrop of the Cold War, its gripping single-player campaign is steeped in suspense and conspiracies.

SEGA also joins the lineup with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, bringing the beloved fighting franchise to the service. Additional titles rounding out the roster include Dice a Million, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, and The Royal Writ. The full schedule is as follows:

Ultimate

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed – September 3

Premium

Shelldiver – September 1

Dice a Million – September 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – September 8

The Royal Writ – September 10

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – September 10

RuneScape: Dragonwilds – September 15

10 Titles Set to Depart XBOX Game Pass, Including Cyberpunk 2077

As is often the case with subscription-based libraries, the influx of new content comes at the cost of rotating out existing titles. Mid-September will mark the departure of 10 games from XBOX Game Pass, including CD Projekt RED’s futuristic RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

Acclaimed indie hits like Dead Cells, Frostpunk 2, Mullet Madjack, Spiritfarer, and Deep Rock Galactic Survivor are among those exiting the catalog.

These games, along with the rest of the departing roster, will no longer be available on console or PC after September 15.

The complete list of games leaving the service includes:

Commandos: Origins

Cricket 24

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

Frostpunk 2

Mullet Madjack

Spiritfarer

Superliminal

Train Sim World 5

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