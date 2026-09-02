XBOX’s Disc to Digital Feature Now Available for Some Players, Which Xbox One and Series X|S Games Are Compatible?
Users discovered the program works even for delisted titles no longer available in the XBOX store.
The shift from physical to digital gaming continues to gain momentum, and XBOX is taking a significant step to help players future-proof their libraries. With its new Disc to Digital feature, the company aims to allow users to transform their disc-based games into digital licenses.
Now available to members of the XBOX Insider program, this beta program has been quite successful, with the community confirming that dozens of titles are already supported.
Through collaborative community efforts, an extensive catalog of compatible Disc to Digital games has been compiled. Users discovered that the system even works with titles that were long ago removed from the XBOX digital storefront.
XBOX’s Disc to Digital Surprises Players During Early Testing
Disc to Digital is quite simple as players insert a compatible disc, and the system grants them a corresponding digital license. At present, the program supports only XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S games, which means XBOX 360 and XBOX games are not compatible.
While experimenting with this feature, players have uncovered a remarkable detail: the conversion works flawlessly even for games that have been entirely delisted from the store.
Physical copies of titles like Deadpool, Minecraft: Story Mode, Titanfall, and Rock Band 4 can still yield digital licenses, despite being unavailable for purchase or download through official channels. According to XBOX, the program is expected to support thousands of games in total, though not every title will make the cut.
So far, the community has discovered that most Ubisoft and Square Enix releases are currently absent from the compatibility list, leaving fans wondering whether these publishers will join the initiative down the line.
Reception to Disc to Digital has been largely favorable, with many praising its potential as a preservation tool in an industry increasingly dominated by all-digital ecosystems.
Disc to Digital does come with certain limitations as each disc can only generate a single digital license, and there has been no official word on whether backward compatibility for XBOX 360 or original XBOX discs will ever be introduced.
Which Games Are Compatible with XBOX’s Disc to Digital Feature?
As for which games are currently supported, the community has been diligently documenting every confirmed title. With dozens of games already compatible and more on the horizon, Disc to Digital is shaping up to be a valuable resource for players looking to secure their physical collections for the digital future.
The following preliminary list includes the games that can obtain a digital license:
- 007 First Light
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Airoheart
- Alan Wake 2
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Angry Birds: Star Wars
- Anthem
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Attack on Titan
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Balan Wonderworld
- Battleborn
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield 6
- Biomutant
- BioShock: Remastered
- BLEACH Rebirth of Souls
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Borderlands 2
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 4
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Cars 3: Driven To Win
- CHAOS;CHILD
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Control
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Dark Pictures – House of Ashes
- Dark Souls III
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Rising 3
- Dead Rising 4 (W10)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Deadpool
- Destiny
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- Devil May Cry 5
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Diablo 4
- Digimon Survive
- Disco Elysium
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney Infinity 3.0
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DOOM
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Duck Dynasty
- Dying Light
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Elden Ring
- Exoprimal
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- F1 2018
- F1 2019
- F1 2020
- F1 2021
- Fallout 4
- FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Final Fantasy XV
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Horizon 6
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears 5
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered
- Gotham Knights
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series
- Guitar Hero Live
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars 2
- Hogan
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO 2K Drive
- LEGO Dimensions
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
- LUNAR Remastered Collection
- Mad Max
- Madden NFL 23
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- MindsEye
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Miraculous: Rise of the Phoenix
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 21
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MySims Cozy Bundle
- NHL 17
- NHL 21
- No More Heroes 3
- Okami HD
- ONRUSH
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Overwatch: Origins Edition
- PAYDAY 2
- PAYDAY 3
- Persona 3 Reload
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Prey
- Project Cars
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Psychonauts
- RAGE 2
- Rare Replay
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil: Requiem
- Resident Evil: Village
- Rock Band 4
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: The Third – Remastered
- Sea of Thieves
- Sega Mega Drive Collection
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner’s Pack
- SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3
- Sonic Frontiers
- Sonic Origins
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Starfield
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- State of Decay 2
- Steven Universe + OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Street Fighter 6
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Sunset Overdrive
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- System Shock
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Outer Worlds
- The Quarry
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
- Tower of Guns: Special Edition
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Transformers: Devastation
- UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampyr
- Wanted: Dead
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K23
- WWE 2K24
- XCOM 2
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