The shift from physical to digital gaming continues to gain momentum, and XBOX is taking a significant step to help players future-proof their libraries. With its new Disc to Digital feature, the company aims to allow users to transform their disc-based games into digital licenses.

Now available to members of the XBOX Insider program, this beta program has been quite successful, with the community confirming that dozens of titles are already supported.

Through collaborative community efforts, an extensive catalog of compatible Disc to Digital games has been compiled. Users discovered that the system even works with titles that were long ago removed from the XBOX digital storefront.

XBOX’s Disc to Digital Surprises Players During Early Testing

Disc to Digital is quite simple as players insert a compatible disc, and the system grants them a corresponding digital license. At present, the program supports only XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S games, which means XBOX 360 and XBOX games are not compatible.

While experimenting with this feature, players have uncovered a remarkable detail: the conversion works flawlessly even for games that have been entirely delisted from the store.

Physical copies of titles like Deadpool, Minecraft: Story Mode, Titanfall, and Rock Band 4 can still yield digital licenses, despite being unavailable for purchase or download through official channels. According to XBOX, the program is expected to support thousands of games in total, though not every title will make the cut.

So far, the community has discovered that most Ubisoft and Square Enix releases are currently absent from the compatibility list, leaving fans wondering whether these publishers will join the initiative down the line.

Reception to Disc to Digital has been largely favorable, with many praising its potential as a preservation tool in an industry increasingly dominated by all-digital ecosystems.

Disc to Digital does come with certain limitations as each disc can only generate a single digital license, and there has been no official word on whether backward compatibility for XBOX 360 or original XBOX discs will ever be introduced.

Which Games Are Compatible with XBOX’s Disc to Digital Feature?

As for which games are currently supported, the community has been diligently documenting every confirmed title. With dozens of games already compatible and more on the horizon, Disc to Digital is shaping up to be a valuable resource for players looking to secure their physical collections for the digital future.

The following preliminary list includes the games that can obtain a digital license: