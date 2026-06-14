While most Resident Evil fans are currently focused on the recently announced remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, reports suggest Capcom has several other remake projects in the pipeline. One of the most anticipated is a modern reimagining of Resident Evil Zero, the 2002 prequel originally released for Nintendo GameCube.

Now, a new report from well-known insider Dusk Golem suggests the project has undergone a major shift behind the scenes. While the news initially sounds concerning, the changes could ultimately result in a much more ambitious remake than originally planned.

Resident Evil Zero remake reportedly restarted development

According to Dusk Golem, Capcom decided to reboot development of the Resident Evil Zero remake midway through production.

The insider did not explain exactly why the project was restarted, but he did reveal a significant change in leadership that has sparked excitement among longtime fans.

Initially, the remake was reportedly being developed by the same team responsible for the 2020 remake of Resident Evil 3, which involved collaboration between an internal Capcom team and support studio M-Two.

However, Dusk Golem now claims the project has been transferred to Capcom Division 1, the AAA development group led by veteran producer Jun Takeuchi.

If true, the move could signal that Capcom wants the remake to be more than a straightforward visual upgrade. The company may be pursuing a larger-scale reimagining that significantly expands upon the original game’s mechanics, presentation, and overall scope.

Capcom’s remake strategy continues to evolve

In recent years, Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes have become some of the company’s most successful releases. Projects such as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 demonstrated that fans are eager for modern reinterpretations that go beyond improved graphics.

Because of that success, many believe Capcom is becoming increasingly ambitious with future remakes rather than simply recreating older titles with modern visuals.

Reports continue to suggest that the publisher plans to revisit most major entries in the Resident Evil franchise while alternating remake releases with brand-new installments.

Although Resident Evil Code: Veronica is expected to arrive first, rumors indicate that Resident Evil Zero could be next in line.

Why Resident Evil Zero remains a fan favorite

Resident Evil Zero serves as a prequel to the original game and follows Rebecca Chambers and former Marine Billy Coen during the disastrous mission of the S.T.A.R.S. Bravo Team in the Arklay Mountains.

The game introduced several mechanics that made it stand out from other entries in the series. Most notably, players could switch between Rebecca and Billy in real time, using both characters to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles.

Capcom also removed the traditional item boxes found throughout previous Resident Evil games. Instead, players could drop items on the ground and return for them later, creating a unique layer of inventory management that divided opinions among fans.

While some of these ideas proved controversial, they helped Resident Evil Zero develop a cult following over the years.

Interestingly, the project originally began development for Nintendo 64 before Capcom ultimately moved production to GameCube, where the more powerful hardware made its dual-character system possible.

If the latest reports are accurate, Capcom may be preparing to give this underrated chapter of Resident Evil the large-scale remake treatment many fans have been hoping for.