It’s hard to believe, but Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive in just a few days, and we’ll finally be able to enjoy it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games wants every fan of the franchise to be ready to play as soon as the game becomes available on November 19, so the company revealed all the details about its preload this morning.

Downloading the game ahead of time will help players avoid wasting time on launch day. However, there are a few important preparations to make, as GTA VI will be a massive game and will take up quite a bit of storage space. So now is a good time to make room on your console.

Through an official announcement, Rockstar confirmed when GTA VI’s preload will begin, its exact file size, and several gifts that players will receive on launch day.

When will GTA VI’s preload begin, and how big will it be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Millions of players have waited more than a decade to experience the adventure of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. To avoid wasting a single minute on November 19, the best option is to preload GTA VI, especially since it’s a fairly large game that could take a while to download on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar Games confirmed that the preload will begin next Tuesday, November 10, for everyone who has already preordered a digital copy of GTA VI. If you’re playing on PS5, you’ll be able to download the game starting at midnight that day, according to your local time.

For Xbox Series X|S players, the preload will begin worldwide on the same day at 00:00 GMT, which translates to 6:00 AM Mexico City time. However, things will be a little different if you purchased a physical copy of GTA VI with a download code.

The company confirmed that the game will arrive at physical retail stores on November 12, one week before launch. This will also give players enough time to preload the title and enjoy it the moment it becomes available.

In either case, it’s important to make sure you have enough free storage space to download the game. Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA VI will take up as much as 212 GB, with the exact figure varying slightly depending on your console.

“Make sure you have enough space to start preloading as soon as possible,” the studio recommended.

How to enable GTA VI’s automatic preload

Whether you’re planning to play on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can enable automatic preloading on your console to avoid long waits and frustration on launch day. All you need to do is configure your system, enable automatic updates, and use Rest Mode or Sleep Mode. Here’s how to do it on each platform:

Enable automatic GTA VI preloading on PS5:

From the Games home screen, select Game Library and then choose your preordered game. A countdown timer leading up to the game’s launch will appear. Select the timer. A list of content included with your preorder will appear. If the checkbox next to the content is selected, automatic downloading is enabled. Uncheck the box next to any content you don’t want to download automatically, then select OK. To enable automatic preloading, players must have automatic downloads turned on, and their console must be either powered on or in Rest Mode.

Enable automatic GTA VI preloading on Xbox Series X|S:

You can track your preordered games and anything else you’ve purchased through the Microsoft Store by signing in to your Microsoft account. From there, select the Payment & Billing tab. Next, select Order History. This page lets you easily view and manage all your preorders in one place. To enable automatic preloading, players must have automatic updates turned on, and their console must be powered on or in Sleep Mode.

GTA VI’s preload comes with a gift

Along with the details about the highly anticipated game’s preload, Rockstar also announced that it will offer several gifts on launch day. Players will receive a printable digital poster featuring GTA VI’s cover art, as well as a map of Leonida, both at no additional cost.

These collectibles were commonly included in physical editions of previous games in the series, but Rockstar Games has now decided to offer them as free digital rewards.

Die-hard fans will also be able to get a physical version of the poster. However, Rockstar will only sell it through its store for $0.99 USD. The company will also give it away to anyone who makes a purchase through the Rockstar Store.

The countdown to playing GTA VI on consoles has officially begun.