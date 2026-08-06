There is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated video games in history—arguably the most anticipated of all time. Naturally, that level of excitement is leading to unprecedented marketing decisions. The latest example is Rockstar Games’ partnership with Netflix to debut Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look.

Through an official statement and social media posts, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on August 27. The presentation will offer fans an extended look at the highly anticipated title and will debut first on Netflix before becoming available on other platforms.

According to the announcement, the special will be available on the streaming service starting at 12:00 PM PT. Six hours later, it will also be published on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and on the official Grand Theft Auto VI website.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on @netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET.https://t.co/px5rI0eKh7 pic.twitter.com/IDZO55jY6K — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 6, 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI Will Debut on Netflix First, and the Community Is Surprised

The decision to premiere the video on Netflix caught many fans off guard, as Rockstar typically releases this type of content directly through its own official channels. So far, the company has not explained why it opted for a temporary exclusivity deal with the streaming platform. However, the answer may be simple: Grand Theft Auto VI is such a highly anticipated game that Rockstar can afford to experiment with unconventional promotional strategies.

As expected, the community reacted with excitement to the announcement. Many players expressed surprise that new Grand Theft Auto VI footage will premiere on a streaming service instead of YouTube or social media, where Rockstar usually publishes its trailers and promotional videos. As a result, Netflix is expected to attract a massive audience for the event.

How much did Netflix pay for this 💀 https://t.co/afm6ATzVP0 — MMI (@morsmutual_) August 6, 2026

GUYS IT FINALLY HAPPENED



We're not only getting Trailer 3, but a full extended look premiering on August 27th https://t.co/NTUwouAENN pic.twitter.com/1TPcffEonY — NikTek (@NikTek) August 6, 2026

What Will Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look Show?

Rockstar is keeping the details under wraps. The official description simply states that viewers will get “an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series.”

Because of that, the exact format of the presentation remains unknown. It is unclear whether it will be a brand-new trailer featuring unseen footage, an in-depth presentation with additional information about the game, or another type of content centered on the upcoming release. Its runtime has also not been revealed, nor has Rockstar confirmed whether it will include material beyond what is shown in the next official trailer.

The only thing confirmed is that fans will get another look at Grand Theft Auto VI on August 27, when the presentation premieres first on Netflix before arriving later that day on YouTube and the game’s official website. As always, we’ll be following the event closely and bring you the biggest Grand Theft Auto VI announcements as soon as they become available.

What do you think about this announcement? Did you ever imagine seeing something like this? Let us know in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.