The impending end of physical video game media has ignited a fierce and ongoing debate across social media platforms. Several people in the industry have been weighing in on PlayStation’s contentious announcement that it will cease manufacturing disc-based games starting January 2028.

David Jaffe, the creator of God of War, has recently added his voice to the conversation and his remarks have only intensified the discussion as he pointed to shifting consumer habits as the reason behind the industry’s pivot toward digital distribution.

What Did the Creator of God of War Say About the End of Physical Media?

As criticism against PlayStation mounts, with some fans organizing boycotts in a last-ditch effort to preserve physical media, Sony has made it clear that it will not reverse course. The company cites market data showing that digital sales now constitute the vast majority of its revenue.

Jaffe contends that the end of physical media signals the close of a nostalgic era, yet he views PlayStation’s decision as a pragmatic response to market forces. Financial disclosures and third-party analyst reports show that physical game sales are in steady decline, as most people prefer digital downloads.

El desarrollador abandonó el juego ya que no cumplió sus expectativas

Taking to his X account, the outspoken designer stated that for major corporations, the motto “the customer is always right” remains true. Given that sales figures overwhelmingly favor digital purchases through the PS Store, PlayStation’s move should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention.

In his view, players are indirectly responsible for this. He reasoned that it is only natural for a business to align its strategy with the preferences of its majority customer base.

“For most business owners, the customer IS always right. But when you have different customers wanting different things, my guess is the adage also says something like, ‘The needs of the many customers outweigh the needs of the fewer customers’,” he said.

Gaming Community Criticizes David Jaffe

Unsurprisingly, Jaffe’s stance drew swift backlash from segments of the gaming community. One user argued that prioritizing the majority does not mean that they cannot accommodate a minority audience.

Other users invoked the same “customer is always right” quote against PlayStation itself, insisting that the company should heed the backlash and reconsider its position. Many believe the true misstep lies in completely eliminating the format, when both could exist at the same time.

“The customer is always right; they are simply willing to let many of them go,” users said. “With digital and physical distribution, you can easily satisfy both groups of consumers, since the two methods are not mutually exclusive.”

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