The possibility of exploring space on Nintendo Switch 2 with one of Bethesda’s most ambitious RPGs has sparked curiosity among fans. However, there has been no official announcement confirming that Starfield will come to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Now, the situation has taken a discouraging turn, as a well-known leaker has shared information suggesting that plans to bring the game to the platform may have changed.

Starfield estaría en camino a Nintendo Switch 2, según la Junta de Información de Clasificación de Software de Entretenimiento de Taiwán

NateTheHate reports development troubles

On October 9, NateTheHate responded to a question on X about the Starfield and DOOM: The Dark Ages ports for Nintendo Switch 2. The leaker explained that the sci-fi RPG has faced numerous obstacles and development difficulties.

“I don’t know if it has been shelved at this point or not, but I wouldn’t be surprised,” NateTheHate said about the project’s status.

Starfield has reportedly struggled to run on Switch 2

This isn’t the first time doubts have emerged about the RPG’s potential port. In March 2026, NateTheHate said the Nintendo Switch 2 version was still in development, although the process was proving difficult. At the time, he urged players to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.

More recent reports also suggest that the team struggled to get the game running satisfactorily on the console. This could explain why the project has reportedly encountered so many obstacles.

Will the sci-fi RPG come to Nintendo Switch 2?

For now, it’s important to take this information with a grain of salt. Bethesda, Xbox, and Nintendo have not officially announced a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Starfield, so there has been no confirmed cancellation either.

NateTheHate’s comment does not mean the project is definitively dead. The leaker himself acknowledged that he doesn’t know whether it has been shelved, meaning development could still be ongoing and an announcement could come at a later date.