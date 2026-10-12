Despite being an enhanced version of a series that first aired more than 10 years ago, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus immediately became one of the most anticipated anime releases of the second half of 2026. The day has finally arrived, and the first episode is now available to stream, but its debut caused quite a commotion.

Indeed, Akira Toriyama’s creation has broken the Internet once again. Following the official release of the anime’s first episode, numerous users reported problems accessing Crunchyroll and watching the show. The incident once again demonstrates just how popular the franchise remains.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus causes technical issues on Crunchyroll

In early 2026, Toei Animation shared the first official teaser for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a revamped version of the 2015 anime. This edition removes filler and features a visual overhaul, with improved animation and more consistent visual quality. The goal is to fix the original show’s biggest problems.

On Sunday, October 11, 2026, the animated series finally began airing on Japan’s Fuji TV network. As promised, the first episode was added to Crunchyroll’s catalog shortly afterward, although the wait was longer than expected. In Mexico, the episode premiered at around 10:00 AM.

It appears that many people tried to log in and watch the anime’s first episode at the same time, as the streaming service experienced technical issues for brief periods. These interruptions prevented some fans from watching Goku’s return, forcing them to wait several more minutes for the platform to stabilize.

The outage was not widespread, as other users reported watching episode 1 of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus without any major issues. However, the surge in online traffic was clearly significant enough to cause intermittent disruptions in some regions.

On social media, numerous users shared screenshots showing error messages in the Crunchyroll app. The problems were therefore not isolated incidents. Reports also increased on Down Detector, indicating that a considerable number of people had trouble watching the series during its premiere.

Fortunately, the platform stabilized shortly after the first episode was released, and fans are now reporting that most of the errors have disappeared.

Interestingly, Crunchyroll was not the only service to experience disruptions. In a social media post, Animation Digital Network, the platform exclusively streaming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus in France, also reported server errors on Sunday. The outage coincided with the anime’s premiere.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is coming soon to HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix

The anime’s first episode divided fans, with some criticizing the reuse of scenes and the lack of changes to the overall narrative. The ending theme also became a controversial topic, as some viewers consider it the worst closing sequence in the franchise’s history.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is already available on Crunchyroll, but fans in Latin America and other regions who do not subscribe to the service will also be able to watch the first episode on Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. However, they will have to wait up to a week.

The anime will premiere on Disney+ on October 14, 2026, followed by HBO Max on October 16. Finally, Toei Animation’s series will join Netflix’s digital library on October 17 in North America and Latin America.

It remains to be seen whether any of these services will experience technical problems when the anime premieres on their platforms. The release dates for all episodes have already been announced.

Crunchyroll is the only platform that will stream new episodes almost immediately after their original Japanese broadcast. The service operates in most parts of the world, although fans in some regions will have other options. Prime Video will stream the episodes in Japan, while Animation Digital Network (ADN) will do the same in France.

But tell us: What did you think of the first episode? Did you experience any problems watching the anime? Let us know in the comments.