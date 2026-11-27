WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The long-awaited remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run may have been canceled.

New Radical Entertainment revealed that it canceled an unannounced project.

Matt Groening and Matt Selman had previously hinted at a possible comeback for the game.

Following the release of GTA 6, it’s impossible not to remember one of the best games inspired by Rockstar Games’ franchise: The Simpsons: Hit & Run. The title based on Matt Groening’s animated series made history, and many fans remember it fondly. As a result, they’ve spent years hoping for a re-release or remake.

Despite its enormous success, Radical Entertainment’s game remains stuck in the past, with no way to enjoy it on modern platforms. However, the formation of New Radical Entertainment and some recent comments from Groening gave fans hope that an official remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run could happen.

Unfortunately, there are now signs that the project may have been canceled, as New Radical Entertainment confirmed that one of its games will never see the light of day.

Why Do Fans Believe a The Simpsons: Hit & Run Remake Was in Development?

Since its release in 2003, The Simpsons: Hit & Run has become an instant classic and one of the best games inspired by GTA. It’s therefore understandable that fans have patiently waited for a port to modern consoles or a remake that would breathe new life into the original PS2, Xbox, and GameCube title.

There are several compelling reasons to believe a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run is—or was—in development. For starters, Matt Groening dropped hints about the game’s return during a panel held in August this year. The creator of the animated series claimed that the game would return “in some form,” before being interrupted by Matt Selman, the show’s showrunner, who simply added “or not,” leaving players confused.

These comments sparked considerable excitement and theories about a The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake. The rumors gained momentum with the creation of New Radical Entertainment, a studio formed by former members of the team that worked on The Simpsons’ GTA-like game.

The original team developed hits such as The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Prototype, and Scarface, so its return generated excitement and more theories about possible remakes of several beloved classics.

On top of that, Matt Selman showed interest in bringing back The Simpsons: Hit & Run. In March this year, he said he would love to see the game on modern consoles, further fueling rumors of a re-release.

Despite all these hints, neither Matt Groening nor New Radical Entertainment confirmed a remake or remaster of the game. However, there are now indications that the project may have been in development before being canceled.

There have been several hints about The Simpsons: Hit & Run’s possible return in recent months.

Was the Rumored The Simpsons: Hit & Run Comeback Canceled?

Darren Evenson, a senior game designer at New Radical Games, recently confirmed that one of the studio’s unannounced projects had been canceled, raising concerns among fans who want to play The Simpsons: Hit & Run again. On his LinkedIn profile, the developer described it as a “fantastic project,” without revealing what it was.

“It seems that not even a fantastic project with an absolutely incredible team is immune to the current state of the industry, as what we were developing at New Radical Games (although it was incredibly cool) was part of a bunch of cancellations,” Evenson wrote.

Some players believe the developer was referring to a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run or a Scarface game, as his message included a few hidden references. Specifically, he used the phrase “Will they ever learn?”, which fans associate with Troy McClure. He also referenced a line of dialogue from Tony Montana that has been parodied in The Simpsons.

“Oh, you fools with your spreadsheets... will you ever learn? If you don’t make the game, you can’t make money... and if you don’t make money, then you don’t get the power... and... well, there’s more to that quote, but I’m getting sidetracked,” the developer said.

The rumored The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake may have been canceled.

For now, it’s unknown which New Radical Games project was canceled or what the studio’s plans are for the future. We’ll have to wait for one of its developers to confirm or deny whether it was The Simpsons’ GTA-like game.

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