Video game file sizes have ballooned over the past console generation, and for PlayStation 5 owners, that trend has become a persistent headache. With physical discs giving way to digital downloads, many players find themselves trapped in a cycle of deleting old favorites to make room for new ones or shelling out extra for additional storage.

SanDisk aims to solve that problem with its newly announced Optimus GX PRO 850P series, a lineup of officially licensed NVMe SSD units designed specifically for the PS5 and PS5 Pro. There is, however, a significant catch: the price.

New Optimus GX PRO 850P SDDs Are Expensive

Gamers following the tech industry are well aware of the ongoing hardware crunch, fueled by surging AI development and persistent supply chain strain. These factors have driven up costs and created shortages across memory modules and other critical components and SanDisk’s latest offering is no exception.

The drives come in capacities ranging from 1 TB to a massive 8 TB and while the new drives are undeniably high-performance, their pricing has quickly become the headline. From the 2 TB model upward, costs already surpass the standard PS5 console itself, and the flagship 8 TB variant is even less accessible than a PS5 Pro especially after Sony’s own price adjustments in 2026.

To soften the launch, SanDisk introduced temporary discounts across the range. Yet even with those markdowns, most of the lineup remains more expensive than the standard console.

These are the official prices for the new series of SanDisk SSDs for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro:

Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 1 TB – $379.99 USD (original cost $474.99 USD)

Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 2 TB – $759.99 USD (original cost $949.99 USD)

Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 4 TB – $1499.99 USD (original cost $1874.99 USD)

Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 8 TB – $2959.99 USD (original cost $3699.99 USD)

What Does the Optimus GX PRO 850P SSD for Playstation 5 Offer?

As officially licensed products, the GX PRO 850P drives come with an integrated heatsink bearing the PlayStation logo though the branding is largely hidden once installed.

Built on the M.2 2280 form factor and leveraging PCIe 4.0 technology, the drives deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s, respectively. According to SanDisk, this ensures smooth, responsive gameplay with minimal load times.

The heatsink is specifically engineered to fit the PS5 and PS5 Pro’s M.2 compartment, so users can expect a straightforward, tool-free installation without compatibility concerns. In addition, the 8 TB model can hold up to 200 digital titles, based on an average game size of 36 GB.

For players who prefer keeping their entire library installed and ready to play, these new drives offer an elegant solution. No more juggling downloads or deciding which game to sacrifice. But with prices firmly in luxury territory, the Optimus GX PRO 850P series remains out of reach for the average consumer.

What do you think? Are you considering one of these new SSDs? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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