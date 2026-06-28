As the inevitable launch of Grand Theft Auto VI draws nearer, all signs point to the title becoming one of the most significant releases in gaming history. To say that anticipation is running high would be an understatement, and it came as little surprise that certain individuals would attempt to exploit that fervor for financial gain amid surging demand.

True to form, scammers quickly emerged, listing pre-orders for the open-world blockbuster on various online marketplaces, including eBay. Yet unlike previous high-profile releases, it appears that fans have largely ignored them.

GTA VI Unsuccessfully Sold on Ebay

The official pre-sale period for GTA VI began on the morning of Thursday, June 25, 2026, allowing players to secure digital copies via the PlayStation Store for PS5 and the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X|S, as well as through Amazon and other authorized online retailers.

As has become customary with major game launches, scalpers and fraudsters wasted no time in trying to turn a profit. Reports indicate that several sellers are now offering their pre-orders on secondary platforms at grossly inflated prices, far exceeding the already steep official retail cost.

Numerous eBay listings have surfaced, with one reseller asking $199 plus an additional $24 for shipping on a physical PlayStation 5 copy bringing the total to roughly $225, or $150 above the price of the Ultimate Edition. Notably, the majority of these units appear to be Standard Edition copies, which include only the base campaign featuring protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Campos. Fortunately, bidding activity remains virtually nonexistent, suggesting that this particular resale strategy has failed to gain traction.

Other users have listed their reserved copies at similar markups, with some basic physical editions priced as high as $174, still well above the official price point. Once again, these listings have yet to attract any confirmed offers from interested buyers.

It should be noted that digital pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will never run out of stock and given that physical editions contain only a download code, Rockstar Games is well-positioned to replenish inventory as needed.

Scams and Attacks on the Rise Due to GTA VI’s Upcoming Release

Beyond the resale market, the surge in GTA VI-related enthusiasm has given rise to additional security concerns. Cybersecurity experts have warned that fraudulent websites have begun cropping up, falsely advertising early access to the Rockstar title. These sites are, of course, outright scams, accepting payments exclusively via cryptocurrency to prevent victims from reclaiming their funds. Moreover, hackers are reportedly deploying deceptive ads to trick players into downloading dangerous malware onto their PCs.

What are your thoughts on these ongoing scams? Have you bought your copy of GTA VI? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.